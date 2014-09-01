Health Leaders Call For Emergency Taskforce on Obesity

“In an open letter to the chief medical officer for England, Prof Dame Sally Davies, they say ‘an entire generation is being destroyed by a diet of junk food and sugary drinks.’

“They want an action group, made up of doctors, nurses, dieticians, dentists and schools, to be set up urgently. Currently, around one in three children under 15 are overweight or obese. The Royal College of General Practitioners and 11 other organisations signed the letter, which has been timed to coincide with the start of the new school year.

“In it, health leaders call for better co-ordination of obesity treatment services so that all children can be encouraged to eat healthily from a young age.”

