Health warning: obesity is now a bigger killer than smoking

India Block18 September 2015
sugar-health-warning
Getty Images

We all know now that smoking kills, but could sugar be the new cigarettes when it comes to Public Health Enemy No. 1?

New data from a study by Public Health England suggests that obesity has overtaken smoking-related diseases as the leading cause of death in Britain. Whereas smoking causes 10.7% of illness, poor diet now accounts for 10.8%.

The strain isn’t only on our waistlines: the report highlights that 40% of NHS resources are spent on treating illnesses stemming from lifestyle factors, including obesity. Experts such as Simon Stevens, Head of the NHS, have been swift to point the finger at Britain’s “junk food diets.” So is it our craving for a McDonald’s rather than a Malboro that is making us sick?

Professor Kevin Fenton, PHE director of Health and Wellbeing, claims that “as a nation we are eating far too many fats and far too much sugar.” Of course, we know that a diet that includes ‘good’ fats can actually be beneficial for our health, so don’t bin your butter just yet. While dire warnings to cut out the trans fat nasties that make fast food so tasty (and addictive) have been on the lips of health officials for years, it’s sugar that has until recently been the wolf in sweet clothing.

MORE GLOSS: A Healthy Curiosity: does fat make you fat? Peta Bee investigates

Now that sugar detoxes have become the new quitting smoking, and celebrity chefs and cookbook writers have been piling on the sugar-free bandwagon, perhaps the Mary Poppins remake will prescribe a spoonful of coconut oil instead of sugar. But are artfully shot recipes and Instagrams of #AvocadoOnToast enough to stop the NHS buckling under the weight of the obesity crisis?

Pressure is mounting on the government to take the lead and implement taxes on sugar, while subsidising fresh fruit and veg. In July, the British Medical Association called on Parliament to introduce a 20% tax on sugary drinks, but their plea fell on deaf ears.

Professor John Ashton, president of the Faculty of Public Health, has also urged the government to take action “to make people’s social environments healthier.”

MORE GLOSS: A Healthy Curiosity - the top 10 fat-burning foods to add to your shopping list

Getting the government to renounce sweet treats for good might be easier said than done. Britain built its Empire on the bitter history of the sugar trade, and its legacy is far-reaching. Earlier this year, the British Medical Journal revealed that the same scientific research teams meant to be investigating the impact of sugar on public health are funded by saccharine industry giants such as Coca-Cola.

Without getting too tinfoil hat about a sugar-spun web of conspiracy, it’s safe to say that taking our health and wellbeing back into our own hands is the way forward. It’s time to ditch sneakily sweetened drinks and snacks and reclaim our tastebuds. Can someone please invent a vape version of Dairy Milk?

Reach your health and fitness goals with Project Me, your 24 week guide to kickstarting a healthy lifestyle, including 7 days of delicious and expertly balanced recipes, meal plans and snacks...

Follow us  @getthegloss  and India  @IndiaBlock .



You may also like

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More