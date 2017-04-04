Health & wellbeing titles make their mark on the British Book Awards

In 2016, books written with nutrition , fitness and mental health in mind undisputably made their mark on the bestsellers’ charts. And, judging by the nominations for the British Book Awards, their influence looks set to be recognised further this year too.

From motherhood to Hygge , OCD to alcoholism, six far-reaching lifestyle and wellbeing must-reads have been nominated in the awards’ narrative and lifestyle non-fiction categories. Titles and authors include:

· Mad Girl by Bryony Gordon, an honest account of living with OCD and depression.

· The Unmumsy Mum by Sarah Turner, a candid account of motherhood - the messy, maddening and hilarious realities.

· Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan by internet sensation Joe Wicks .

MORE GLOSS: Review - Lean in 15, The Sustain Plan

· The Outrun by Amy Liptrot, an exploration of the author’s recovery from alcoholism.

· When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanthi, the experience of one man diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer at the age of 36 and on the verge of completing a decade’s training as a neurosurgeon.

· The Little Book of Hygge from Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen.

A celebration of the value and importance of the relationship between publisher and author, winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on the 8th of May at Grosvenor House in central London. With the six winners decided by six panels of judges, with a separate panel for the overall Book of the Year selected, we’re very much looking forward to seeing who comes out on top.