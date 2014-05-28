Heartcore launches new Fulham fitness studio

Judy Johnson 28 May 2014
heartcore2

Find your latest hit of HIIT in trendy Fulham

If there's one fitness trend that's showing signs of sticking around it's the rise of results-driven, fast-paced training - and Heartcore's new studio is the latest place to do it.

The fifth in a line of impressive studios, Heartcore's newest space launched in London last night to reveal the latest destination for gym bunnies to get their fitness fix. With two large studios hosting Dynamic Reformer Pilates, TRX and Barre classes, the theme is intensity - high intensity to be exact, with a new cardio-based HIIT class launching soon.

The Heartcore chain was founded by personal trainer to the stars Jess Schuring, who has worked with 'The Body' Elle Macpherson and is now transforming bodies into stronger, leaner ones wherever she goes - with the Fulham crowd being her next target.

Expect long and lithe limbs which ache in places you never knew existed the next day, stronger abs and deliciously healthy juices and snack bars to refuel on post-workout. We'll see you there…

Heartcore has studios in Chelsea, Kensington, Notting Hill, Fulham and Hampstead. Visit  www.heartcore.co.uk  for more details


