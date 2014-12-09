Home workouts: Christina Howells’ fit from home exercise plan

Incorporating cardio with power, high intensity resistance training (HIRT) isthe fitness upgrade our HIIT workouts have been looking for. Tough but effective it’s a great way to lose weight, burn calories and tone from top to toe that can thankfully be done with or without a gym membership.

In the third in our series, we asked fashion’s favourite trainer and Get The Gloss Expert Christina Howells for her top exercise plan that you can do anywhere, anytime without having to step outside your front door. Taken from www.thatgirllondon.com as part of a collection of workouts designed for the active woman, it fits into any schedule or diary to provide an effective way to get fit no matter how busy life gets. Use the handy GIFs below to help provide a clear guide on proper form and technique and keep risk of injury to a minimum.

The workout

The workout comprises of a series of pre-fatigue moves and high intensity exercises. “Repeat each pre-fatigue and exercise in order and then repeat the full circuit 1-2 more times,” says Christina. “I have chosen a rep range aiming from 8 - 20 for each exercise so you can build up to this.”

Sleekers - (pre fatigue)

Position

Step your left leg forward and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90 degree angles. Your front knee is directly above the ankle and your back knee is in line with the hip. Arms out at your sides with palms forwards. Your chest is lifted, neck long and gaze forwards.

Action

Raise and lower your body up and down dropping your back knee towards the floor.

Repetitions

8-20 reps on each leg.