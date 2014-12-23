Home workouts: Stephen Price’s fitness fix exercise plan

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 December 2014
Lose weight from your living room with our fifth home workout to provide ample exercise inspiration

You don’t need to always have a gym in order to work up a sweat. Incorporating a dose of HIRT (high intensity resistance training) into your exercise regime could help provide the perfect fitness fix  for toning, burning calories and losing inches, all from the comfort of your own home.

We asked Get The Gloss Expert  and personal trainer Stephen Price  for his top tips for exercises you can do at home to improve stamina and strength in one fell swoop. Best for those who view themselves as being of a beginner to intermediate fitness level, it uses a mixture of weights and bodyweight, balance and core strength to provide a gym-free alternative for days when heading outdoors just isn’t an appealing option. All you need is a pair of dumbbells - "Pick a weight that you can achieve 10 reps for 4 rounds on - if it is easy, then up the weight and if you can’t achieve the 10 reps for 4 rounds then lower the weight," advises Stephen.

Workout: Dynamic flex and twist - Intermediate

“The Dynamic and Flex improves core stability, mobility and flexibility in a high-paced fashion which promotes fat burning,” says Stephen.

How it works

1. “Perform 10 reps (15s hold for planks) of each exercise and rest for 30 seconds between each.”

2. “Rest for 1-2 minutes at the completion of the last exercise before repeating the circuit.”

3. “Complete 4 rounds of the circuit.”

1. Leg swings

Movement Type

Total Body

Description

“Swing one leg forwards and backwards alternately, gradually increasing the height of the leg at the front and the back.”

2. Cheat push ups

Movement Type

Push

Description

“Adopt a push up position and then drop the knees onto the floor. Bend the arms at the elbow and so that the torso touches the floor. Straighten arms to complete the exercise.”

3. Hip Bridge

Movement type

Bend

Description

“Adopt a supine position  on the floor and, bending at the knees and hips, bring heels up to the backside. Push hips into the air so that only the shoulders and feet are in contact with the floor.”

4. Dumbbell row on bench

Movement type

Pull

Description

“Place one shin and one hand onto a bench while holding a dumbbell in the other hand. The torso should be kept level while the other hand rows the dumbbell into the ribcage. Lower the weight until the arm is straight.”

5. Split Squat

Movement type

Squat

Description

“With one foot forwards, one foot behind the body and keeping the torso upright, bend the front knee over the toes until the knee is completely closed.”

6. Side Plank

Movement type

Stabilise

Description

“Lying on the side of the body, keep the torso and legs completely straight while all weight is supported on the elbow/forearm and the feet.”


