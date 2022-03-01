Hot in the heat: meet lululemon’s gorgeous new beach wear line

If you’re dreading hitting the beach this summer, lululemon’s first ever UK swim capsule collection could be the ideal treat to have waiting for you at the Project Bikini finish line.

Whether you’re a fan of surf, sport, sand or sunbed, there’s a piece to suit any seafront or poolside holiday activity. More than your average beachwear range, the assortment of cleverly engineered Triangle Tops , £45, Swim Shorts , £52, Surf Shorts , £52, running clothes, Crop Tops , £78 and Water Bound Hoodies , £88 offer an extra dose of welcomed durability and comfort thanks to the four way stretch fabric from which they’re made. Called ‘Xtra Life Lycra,’ the material offers improved chlorine and salt resistance, with the chic Paddle One Piece , £118 even having a UPF of 50+ to add an extra layer of valuable sun protection too.