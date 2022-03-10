How I stay fit: Camila Fernandez

As a professional freelance makeup artist with 3am call-times and 12 hour working days, Camila knows a thing or two about the difficulties of squeezing in a healthy lifestyle around a busy and hectic schedule. Looking to catch a bit of mid-winter fitspiration we caught up with Camila to hear about her journey into fitness so far and to find out about a few of her own personal tips, tricks and mantras on how she stays on the fit, healthy straight and narrow. What's your overall approach to health, fitness and nutrition? My overall approach to fitness, health and nutrition is all about striking a balance. As I entered my mid-twenties I had the dawning realisation that I wasn't a whippersnapper any longer and gradually my focus diverted from hanging out in clubs where my feet would stick to the floor, to fanatically running outdoors. Upon joining a running community ( Run Dem Crew ) I found myself training towards half marathons and with that came long weekend runs and a new set of health conscious friends. Exercise is now such a big part of my life not only in terms of trying to keep in shape but if I go a week without managing to do any, I feel sluggish (and quite guilty!).

How much is fitness a priority in your life? So for me it's all about keeping mindful but also not denying myself any of life's pleasures. I'm no Paula Radcliffe or Jessica Ennis but I do try to keep my fitness levels fairly maintained, not only in terms of my shape but also to keep oneself sane in the mania of working in London. Six months on from running the marathon I'm starting to get itchy feet again and I can feel the running bug returning... Does nutrition play as big a role in your life as keeping fit does? When it comes to nutrition I'm a real foodie with a pretty major sweet tooth. I try to remain health conscious and eat fresh fruit, veg and fish but I also won't deny myself a high calorie BBQ smothered burger from Patty & Bun (which is the best burger I've ever tasted by the way). I'm actually a month in on the 5:2 diet , which so far is going really well. I started with the hope of shifting a few pounds, but also because of the wide range of long term health benefits that it's supposed to provide (lower cholesterol levels, insulin sensitivity, reduction in age related diseases and cancer). It’s also great because even though you can’t have cake on your fast day, there’s always the option to have it tomorrow - and as I do love my food so much it's this kind of knowledge that helps me keep on track and makes it more sustainable than other faddy diets I've tried in the past. I've also recently jumped on the green juice band wagon and purchased a ‘ Nutribullet ’. It's an easy way to cram all my daily fruit and veg into one hit first thing in the morning.

In a typical week what is your workout schedule and why? On average I work out around three times a week, although when i’m training, like I did for the London marathon earlier this year, I ramped it up to four to five times a week. I mainly take classes like Barry's Bootcamp (HIT training), swimming at my local lido in London Fields, Psycle (spinning) or circuit training and weights at my local gym. How do you squeeze fitness in around your busy schedule? My schedule is so changeable as a freelancer so it’s hard to follow any sort of structure - but I do have the advantage of going to classes during off peak when they aren't so busy. I love a good long sleep so I find it really hard to work out super early and try to opt for 9.30am classes or if I'm working during the day then i'll go later in the evening. Also in terms of swimming the lido is unbearably busy earlier in the day with people going before work so if I can, I like to go early afternoon on my days off when it's peaceful and calm.