How to beat the post-summer blues

With summer coming to an end, we’ve come back down to earth (quite literally) with a pretty big bump. Farewell sun, sea and sandles - we’re back to early starts, stuffy commutes and all the wet and windy delights British weather has to throw at us. Not ones to stay down in the dumps for long, we’ve consulted the experts for their advice on how we can all beat those dreaded post-summer blues.

Exercise

We all know the feeling when it’s wet outside - you’re hanging out in your favourite onesie, there’s a box-set marathon on TV and the last thing on your mind is working out. However, despite our tendency to wrap up and hunker down when we’re blue, as personal trainer and That Girl co-founder Christina Howells explains, exercise can often be the best tool we have to beat low mood.

“It’s a well known fact that exercise can make you feel better,” Christina explains. “When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins that act as nature’s mood enhancers. These endorphins interact with the receptors in your brain to reduce your perception of pain and trigger a positive feeling of euphoria.

“As well as the physical effects, exercise also has many psychological benefits. Working out gives you space to take your mind off of your concerns and have time to yourself. Feeling the changes that are going on in your body and mind helps give you a sense of achievement, and being involved in an exercise class or routine can provide a really positive sense of community and being part of something for people with low mood.”

With that in mind, here are Christina’s six top tips to spin, stretch and lunge your way out of the post-summer blues: