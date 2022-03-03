How to get £200 of fitness and beauty goodies for just £60

As far as wellness festivals go, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that has managed to squeeze as much into one day as Sweaty Betty Live. With a Psycle spin studio, Frame dance studio, 250-person workouts by Barry’s, a 250-person yoga space with teachers including Julie Montagu and Jessica Olie (the first class she’s teaching in the UK this year) and classes by 1Rebel and more, it boasts a jam-packed schedule featuring some of London’s hottest studios, trainers and yogis to make the world of boutique fitness all the more budget-friendly.

What’s more, you’ll also take away a Sweaty Betty goodie bag (containing between £70 and £200 worth of products) and a 20 per cent discount off the new collection to use in their shop on the day. All goodie bags contain a limited edition Sweaty Betty vest created just for the festival worth £45 and beauty and food treats. A VIP bag (which comes as part of a VIP ticket) contains on top of this, a full size Tea Pigs tin, a Tangle Teezer hairbrush, a voucher for free classes at Psycle, and a selection of beauty products worth £140 including full-size beauty products from Murad, Living Proof, Fresh Cosmetics, Eyeko, The Natural Deodorant Company and more.

Taking place on the 8th of September at London’s Old Truman Brewery, it’s set to be the biggest SB Live yet, which seems only fitting considering it’s the brand’s 20th birthday.

You’ll find more than just workout inspo behind its doors though thanks to the event’s talk space. Featuring a line-up of speakers that includes Madeleine Shaw , Dr Megan Rossi, Shona Vertue and the Step Up Club, industry experts will be providing advice on everything from bloating to hormones, gut health, workplace confidence and healthy eating, to serve up ample food for thought for you and your friends to enjoy.

Oh, and speaking of food, there will also be a huge choice of healthy street food on offer to help fuel and re-fuel you. From pho to falafel, poke to donuts, the post-workout menu makes for pretty tasty reading. Plus, beauty brands such as Caudalie, Oskia, Ren, Living Proof and Fresh Cosmetics will be offering complimentary treatments and consultations.

Tickets range from £35 to £60 (we’ve popped the full breakdown below for you) and as expected from its lineup, tickets are already selling fast. Get yours here and see the full schedule here .

There are three ticket types available to buy:

1. Sweat Session £35

x1 class with one of London's hottest studios, trainers or yogis

Unlimited inspirational talks from industry experts

20% off the new Sweaty Betty collection

An amazing goody bag worth over £70 including a limited edition Sweaty Betty Live vest

Interactive sessions with the wellness world

Free monogramming

2. Double Sweat Session £40

x2 classes with London's hottest studios, trainers and yogis

Unlimited inspirational talks from industry experts

20% off the new Sweaty Betty collection

An amazing goody bag worth over £70 including a limited edition Sweaty Betty Live vest

Interactive sessions with the wellness world

Free monogramming

3. VIP Session £60

Unlimited classes with London's hottest studios, trainers and yogis

Unlimited inspirational talks from industry experts

Queue-jump for all talks and workouts

20% off the new Sweaty Betty collection

An amazing goody bag worth over £200 including a limited edition Sweaty Betty Live vest

Interactive sessions with the wellness world

Free monogramming

Access to exclusive VIP area



Session Times are as follows:*

Morning: 08.30 - 12.30

Afternoon: 12.30 - 16.30

Early Evening: 16.30 - 20.30

*Please note: To make the most of your Sweaty Betty Live experience, arrive at the beginning of your allocated time slot. Each ticket is only valid for 1x four hour session. Your session cannot be extended beyond the four hour window if you’re late, so don’t worry about being an early bird!