Hula hoop your way to fitness

Hula hoops could change your life. No, we’re not talking of the potato snack - the new trend that’s rolling in this November is hooping your way into shape.

Fitness Freak , who are professionals when it comes to spicing up your exercise regime, have swapped their raving glow stick aerobic classes for glittery hula hoops to get to get you abs-olutely ready for the party season.

What’s even more exciting is queen of hula, Marawa the Amazing, who left Simon Cowell drooling in the semi finals of the 2011 show of Britain’s Got Talent, is hosting the ab-focused one-hour sessions for two days only. The globe trotting hoop master who can spin 133 hoops at the same time has said that hooping as a form of exercise can boost your confidence, mood and even your sex drive. And who are we to argue?

Roll down to Shoreditch Town Hall on Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th November 2013 at 6.30pm or 8.00pm to get involved with some serious core action. Book your place at Fitness Freak for £14.