The boot camp where you can say goodbye to a stone in a week

I’d taken part in No1 Boot Camp in Norfolk last summer and I thought I knew what I was in for. I was wrong. The Ibiza summer popup of this camp, where military-style group training merges with the best modern fitness techniques, is ‘next level’. It’s a camp for people who really want to get in shape quick and are passionate about fitness and self-improvement. Nothing is easy and you push yourself to the max. Leave your egos at the door and be prepared to get dirty, dusty and very sweaty. Sixteen of us embarked on a transformational week of laughter, sweat and tears at the No 1 Bootcamp villa located around 40 minutes from the airport up lots and lots of windy Ibizan dirt roads.

The military-style workouts The day is made up of six hours of exercise taken in one-hour sessions with breaks in between for healthy snacks, meals or rest. The workouts are high energy and high impact – think cardio, sprinting, boxing, squats, press-ups burpees and star jumps. This is interspersed with weight classes, yoga, HIIT training and four-hour hikes. I was surprised to find the group fitness levels much higher than I’d experienced in the UK. Exercising in the Spanish heat was even harder but on the plus side, you do get a really great tan while you tone. Remember to take shorts for a full leg tan, as you spend all day outdoors.

You pour sweat from every pore, but what keeps you going is the camaraderie - there’s a lot of teamwork and encouragement from the group and the trainers. One of the best features of No1 Boot Camp is how highly trained and expert the teachers are. Liam, our trainer, had more than 13 years’ experience in the PT world, was ex-RAF and had trained Princes William and Harry. You feel like you are in safe hands and he has a killer play list that helps motivate you - especially when you are on squat number 100. Liam’s aim is to show you how to use the body as a tool – no gym or fancy equipment is necessary - so there’s no excuse not to work out. He uses basic movements, from a weighted squat to a squat jump burpee, to teach you about the five major muscle groups and show you how to work them effectively during weights classes. Thes are techniques you can take with you to make any workout more effective. The fresh portion-controlled food There are three meals and three snacks a day. Meals are high in protein and local vegetables. Everything is portion-controlled but delicious - from grilled salmon, to chicken cooked on the barbecue, meatballs and quinoa. There’s also lots of avocado and salads. You won’t find any refined sugars or salt. Men and women are put on different size portions and you can request extra protein (this costs extra).