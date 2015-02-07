Inside Job: Charli Cohen

At the age of 24, fashion designer and personal trainer Charli Cohen has already achieved the type of career that those twice her age would dream of. With her cutting edge collections having been featured in Elle, British Vogue (modelled by the beautiful Kate Upton), Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, Glamour and us of course, her lux activewear has quickly acquired a loyal and cult following, making her label one of the most covetable and sought after around. Also throw in the fact that she’s somehow found time to co-create video workout hub That Girl London with in-demand personal trainer Christina Howells too and suffice to say, we’re in awe.

Since graduating as Womenswear Student Of The Year from Kingston University in 2012, her career’s gone from strength to strength and so we caught up with the fashion and fitness innovator to ask her about her journey so far, her top career advice and what it’s been like seeing her business develop from promising start-up to the huge success it is today.

GTG: Could you describe for us what your job entails? What does a typical day look like for you?

CC: Running my own business and heading up design for other companies, my days are rarely the same from one to the next! Work can be anything from designing, to factory visits, to PR, accounting, marketing, sourcing, research, sales, shoots, international travel and as I start to build my team, managing and delegating...I love the variety and being involved in every aspect of the business.

GTG: What inspires you when it comes to developing a new collection?

CC: First and foremost I’m inspired by movement and watching people train. Beyond that, it might be my travels, an image I’ve found or even just something someone has said that sets my brain whirring!