Inside Job: Nathalie Schyllert

As Trainer and Operations Director at Bodyism , a day in the life of Nathalie Schyllert always requires her to keep on her toes. From early morning starts to time spent both in and out of the gym, we asked the former classically trained ballerina and part-time model for a glimpse into what motivates her, how she stays organised and her advice for job success. One of the continent’s most highly sought after weight loss and Clean and Lean specialists with a reputation for achieving lasting results, here’s how the fitness expert got through her greatest career challenges and how she manages to balance work with life and family.

GTG: Describe what you do. What does a typical day look like? NS: I’m the Director of Operations at Bodyism which means that I oversee many different sides of the business. The gym, website, supplements etc. I’m also in charge of Bodyism’s clothing range together with Christiane Duigan. For example, I’m involved in designing the new collection, sales appointments, planning and photo shoots. I wake up at 6am and Skype with James Duigan , my boss, who lives in Australia. My son Oliver wakes up at 7am and I feed and dress him while I get ready for work. I walk to work at 8.30am and I usually go to our gym first to make sure all is under control there. I try to fit in a yoga session for 30 minutes and at around 11am I head to the office and catch up with our General Manager. I grab a quick lunch at The Detox Kitchen and after that I might have a couple of meetings, perhaps with NET-A-PORTER, The Detox Kitchen, our PR agency The Communications Store or our web designer. I try to be home for 4.30 to see Oliver and bathe him. I cook dinner for the family and by 7pm when Oliver is asleep, I work for another couple of hours to catch up. I’m usually in bed by 10pm and I have Bodyism’s Serenity , £49.95 just before bed.