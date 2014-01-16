Interview: Kirsty Gallacher on keeping resolutions and staying active

With the New Year comes resolutions and the desire to be a little bit better than you were before. Kirsty Gallacher, 37, loves the fresh start, but it isn’t about unrealistic goals or unachievable expectations. The Sky Sports News presenter, who is mother to two boys Oscar, seven, and Jude, three, says ‘variety’ is the key to keeping health and fitness fresh all year long.

Kirsty, who is married to former England Rugby Union star Paul Sampson, has recently rediscovered her passion for tennis, but cites brisk walks with her dog, sprint training and classes as her key to staying healthy. GTG caught up with Kirsty to get the low-down on being focussed in 2014, her beauty regime and how she manages a healthy diet with her busy work schedule.

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions?

I love a fresh start and I love the New Year, but I don’t write down my resolutions. I used to, but I felt sad or that I’d let myself down if I ever didn’t stick to them. The beginning of the year always feels like a good time to start over with lots of things though.

Are you a perfectionist in your approach to a fresh start?

I’m definitely a perfectionist. I’m a little obsessive in how tidy and organised I am and I absolutely love a clear-out, it’s my ideal time. I love how it allows me to do the things I want to do. In terms of resolutions I tend to make a decision I want to do something and then I take some time to think about how to make it happen.

Leaving 2013, what are your hopes for 2014?

It’s not been a great year for us. It’s been fantastic work wise, but in other ways it has been challenging [Kirsty’s golfer father Bernard Gallacher suffered a heart attack in August] so I’m embracing the New Year. For a lot of people who’ve had tough times it’s a chance to put a bad year behind them and that makes it quite exciting.

Perhaps the most common resolutions centre on health; do you have a fitness philosophy?

I’ve always been active and one thing I’ve learned is that being active is key. Trying to keep fit and exercising is good, but active can mean not taking shortcuts in your daily life or doing things that’ll elevate your heart rate and get you going.

Has the way you stay active changed?

In my 20s I used to have a personal trainer, but I couldn’t do that now because I’d be forever cancelling sessions due to work commitments and the kids. I work full time so I switch-up my routine depending on how much time I have and from week-to-week to keep my body guessing. With fitness it can be easy to lose momentum when you aren’t keeping it fresh and exciting.

How do you change it up to suit you?

I do all sorts of things to be active whether that’s walking the dog and making sure it’s a brisk walk or sprint training on the treadmill. Some weeks I might try to do classes, workout with friends or run in a group because staying fit doesn’t need to be lonely. There are so many things you can build into your day that’ll keep you healthy, like using the stairs, going for a bike ride etc, it’s just about building them into your lifestyle.

What’s your favourite exercise?

When I was growing up I wanted to be a professional tennis player and I’ve recently taken it up again and it has been lovely. The thing I enjoy most is that I’m much more in control of what I do. I’m not as knowledgeable as a personal trainer, but that’s where the variety and keeping my body guessing helps. Plus, you don’t have to slog it out for an hour to tick that box if you haven’t got the time, you can still fit something in and feel great.