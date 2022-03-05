Introducing our new wellness columnist: supermodel Elle Macpherson

Elle will be writing on different aspects of health, fitness and all-round wellbeing; here she will be sharing with us the wealth of knowledge she has accumulated over the years as an international supermodel, the tips and tricks she has gleaned from the world’s top wellness experts and of course the personal secrets to her incredible body.

Aged 52 (and possibly looking a good ten years younger,) there is no denying that Elle Macpherson must be doing something right. As a mother (she has two sons, Flynn, 17 and Cy ,12 plus three step-children), a shrewd businesswoman, an ambassador for many charities as well as as one of the world’s most famous models, you may argue that her good looks are mostly down to genetics, but on talking to her, it is very clear that Elle also takes enormous care of herself and that very famous beautiful body. A huge fan of a wholesome, varied and organic diet, Elle is so passionate about health that three years ago she launched her own wellness empire - Welleco - with business partner Andrea Bux.

The aim of Welleco (which she created with Harley Street nutritional doctor, Dr Simone Laubscher) is to supercharge your health. The range currently consists of The Super Elixir, a very green alkalising powder made from 45 natural ingredients, created to enhance your entire system, and a Nourishing Protein powder created with premium plant-based ingredients, which aims to boost metabolism and energy. The idea for Welleco came off the back of Elle’s own experience. Having recently turned 50, and having had a breast cancer scare, she found she was lacking in energy and inspiration. Dr Simone put her on an alkaline diet which she said made a terrific difference almost immediately. “I discovered the profound benefit of good nutrition and eating alkaline and I wanted to share it,” she enthuses, “Our Alkalising Greens were formulated by world leading nutritional experts. All 45 premium whole food ingredients have been added in scientifically calculated ratios and are designed to work together to support all 11 systems of the body. Being 52 years old, I wouldn’t still be working if I wasn’t strong and well-nourished with energy and vitality – that is why these whole food supplements are so important to me.”

Elle doesn’t plan on stopping at two products either “We are aiming at creating the world’s premium wellness company,” she says “Somewhere you can find everything to make your everyday life better, from organic whole food supplements, to an amazing veggie wash that removes pesticides, good honest kids' nutrition, and everyday essentials like a healthy deodorant and toothpaste. We have all these lines coming to welleco.com over the next year.”

All will be revealed about Elle's personal wellness secrets here on Get The Gloss, but for now, what else do you need to know to be a bit more Elle? Well, she sees fitness as something that goes way beyond the treadmill and regularly enjoys many outdoor sports from kayaking to water skiing, salsa to pole dancing. With a huge amount to juggle, she has also found great benefit from nurturing her inner spirit and regularly practises yoga and meditation, all of which she will divulge here in the coming months. Other topics she is set to cover are sleep, alkalising recipes, stress, immunity and motivation to name a few.

In her first column below, Elle reveals her ‘5-a-day’ wellness tips plus her Four Week Body Plan, which she uses to shape up and feel great before a big event. Watch this space….