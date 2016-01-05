Introducing the GTG e-Guide Marketplace: the 1st online hub for the very best beauty and wellness information

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 January 2016
guide

Turn resolutions into reality with the launch of our new Get The Gloss Marketplace to find the very best beauty, nutrition, mind and fitness e-guides in the industry

Looking for the next level in beauty and wellness advice and inspiration? Look no further than our brand new Get The Gloss e-Guide Marketplace  which launches today.

The 1st online marketplace for beauty, fitness, mind and nutrition e-guides, our new hub of health and beauty e-inspiration is set to provide an unparalleled insight into all things wellness and gloss; a 360 degree expert-led library covering everything from fitness to nutrition, beauty to body, mind and astrology that you won’t be able to find all in one place, anywhere else online.

In addition to our own GTG and collaborative guides such as health and fitness plan, Project Me  and our 2016 Horoscope Guides , our GTG Shop  will also house an editor’s pick of the best e-guides within the industry complete with honest and insightful reviews, to provide a carefully curated selection of detailed how-tos to solve any wellness concern. Featuring titles from GTG favourites such as The Body Coach, Amelia Freer, Honestly Healthy and Kayla Itsines, (to name but a few) and even more of the best guides hitting the Marketplace throughout the year too, that extra dose of fitness motivation or nutrition know-how has never been easier to find.

In terms of beauty inspiration, we have all bases covered with GTG writers Judy Johnson, Ayesha Muttucumaru and Anna Hunter creating their own monthly beauty guides based on their popular columns. Sensitive skin? Judy’s Sense and Sensitivity guides are certain to hit the spot. Searching for the best in beauty for women of colour? Ayesha’s Not Fair guides will prove to be your perfect match. Mad for makeup? You’ll get on great with our resident Makeup Maniac, Anna.

All our guides will also be downloadable to your smartphone for easier reading on-the-go whether you find yourself en route from work to workout or work to play, doing your weekly food shop or looking for some cooking inspiration in the kitchen.

This all-new destination for beauty and wellness will provide the ultimate helping hand in achieving your personal goals no matter your objective or budget. Staying fit, healthy and happy in 2016 and beyond is all but a download away. Want to have a quick browse? Below are the picks we are launching for January.

Our debut list of e-guides, now live in our GTG Shop

Created by Get The Gloss

The GTG Modern Vegetarian Guide , £6.95, (introductory offer).

Project Me Part 1: 12 Week Fitness & Nutrition Guide , £19.95.

Project Me Part 2: Advanced 12 Week Fitness Guide , £9.95.

Project Me: 24 Week Fitness & Nutrition Guide , £24.95.

GTG’s Free 2016 Horoscope Yearly Guides , from Astrologer Jessica Adams.

GTG’s Free Healthier Christmas Recipe Guide .

Editor’s Pick

Eat. Nourish. Glow. Winter, Amelia Freer.

Gluten Free Pasta, Honestly Healthy.

In the Hip & Healthy Kitchen, Hip + Healthy.

Love Yourself, Deliciously Ella.

H.E.L.P. Nutrition Guide, Kayla Itsines.

Fresh Start 21 Cleanse, Rawkstar.

12 Week Workout Plan, Kayla Itsines.

90 Day SSS Plan, The Body Coach.

The SBCollective Experience, SBC.

Headspace Collection, Headspace.

Coming soon this January...

Our first Sense & Sensitivity Guide, Judy Johnson

