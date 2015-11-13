Is bath yoga now a thing?

Could your bathroom be the perfect place to channel your inner Yogi? According to celebrity trainer Niki Wibrow, it could well be.

“The bathroom is the perfect environment for you to practice yoga,” the fitness pro says in her new series of Bath Yoga videos she’s helped create with Matalan Direct. “It’s small, it’s intimate and the warmth of the room will naturally enable your muscles to soften, enabling you to relax a little more.”

She adds “I’ve specifically designed the routines to work in the bathroom, and I’d stress that anyone wanting to try it out for themselves be wary of slippery surfaces, always use a mat and consult a doctor if they are pregnant, disabled or have an injury.”

With a study from Age UK and BUPA conducted earlier in the year revealing that 1 in 3 office workers are too busy to take time out for health and wellbeing activities, the extra addition of bubbles could make fitness for the stressed out city commuter a whole lot more appealing. Giving the term, ‘hot yoga’ a whole new spin, could it be for you? One 25-minute video routine tackles office aches and pains, while the other video offers vinyasa flows to enhance fitness and flexibility. There are also two downloadable visual guides, one for stress relief and the other for unwinding and pampering at the weekend. Check them out here and let us know your thoughts below...

