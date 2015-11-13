Is bath yoga now a thing?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 November 2015
bath-yoga
Getty Images

Soak and stretch: the new home fitness trend could mean not even having to leave your bathtub...

Could your bathroom be the perfect place to channel your inner Yogi? According to celebrity trainer Niki Wibrow, it could well be.

“The bathroom is the perfect environment for you to practice yoga,” the fitness pro says in her new series of Bath Yoga videos she’s helped create with Matalan Direct. “It’s small, it’s intimate and the warmth of the room will naturally enable your muscles to soften, enabling you to relax a little more.”

MORE GLOSS: Pilates vs yoga - which one’s best for you?

She adds “I’ve specifically designed the routines to work in the bathroom, and I’d stress that anyone wanting to try it out for themselves be wary of slippery surfaces, always use a mat and consult a doctor if they are pregnant, disabled or have an injury.”

MORE GLOSS: Herbalife - fad, fact or weight loss sham?

With a study from Age UK and BUPA conducted earlier in the year revealing that 1 in 3 office workers are too busy to take time out for health and wellbeing activities, the extra addition of bubbles could make fitness for the stressed out city commuter a whole lot more appealing. Giving the term, ‘hot yoga’ a whole new spin, could it be for you? One 25-minute video routine tackles office aches and pains, while the other video offers vinyasa flows to enhance fitness and flexibility. There are also two downloadable visual guides, one for stress relief and the other for unwinding and pampering at the weekend. Check them out here  and let us know your thoughts below...

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Skin

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Judy Johnson
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More