Is rowing the new running?

If you find yourself overcome by overwhelm when it comes to the gym floor, you’re not alone. However, next time you’re filled with time-sapping indecision that threatens to put a halt to your workout plans, make a bee-line for the rowing machine. It’s the low impact, big results workout that’s set for a resurgence.

A staple in many an athlete’s fitness regime , it seems to have fallen out of favour with the gym-going masses in recent times, losing out to the treadmill and crosstrainer in the race for machinery supremacy. However, its value shouldn’t be overlooked. “It’s a really demanding form of exercise and is certainly featured highly in the world of Crossfit,” says Lawrence Hannah, founder of functional training studio Metabolic London and ex-premier league hockey player. What does he think is responsible for its rise in popularity? “Ironically, as fitness evolves, we seem to be going back to basics,” he comments. “I for one love back to basics and have embraced rowing because it’s really accessible, no-one finds it easy and it’s low impact, so nicer to the joints than pounding the streets.” He adds, “There are a number of ways to define fitness and many ways to test it, but a strong rower would always be up there in my eyes as someone who is ‘fit.’”

It’s piqued the public’s interest further thanks to a starring role on House of Cards, where the White House’s resident WaterRower rowing machine have proven a hit with fans. In fact, Google searches for ‘House of Cards rowing machine’ have grown with the arrival of each new season according to The Wall Street Journal. One look at Claire Underwood’s (aka Robin Wright’s) arms and we can see why she opts to row when it’s too inconvenient to run.

Inspired to give rowing a go? From proper form to its benefits and who it’s for, here are 6 rowing facts and tips to help you get the most out of your workout.

1. It’s a total body workout

From strengthening your core to increasing your fitness levels and toning up, the indoor rowing machine tackles all three and more. “You work multiple muscle groups when you’re using the rowing machine and so it makes for an effective cardio workout,” says Fitness First personal trainer, Alex Chaple. Specifically, he highlights rowing’s use of the ‘posterior chain’, a huge group of muscles on the posterior side of the body (that includes muscles that support the spine and back and the hamstring muscles among others), in being particularly effective in helping achieve a variety of training objectives. “This is why rowing machines are used across so many sports to improve conditioning and fat loss,” explains Alex.

Your rowing routine can also be adapted to better suit your objectives as you get more comfortable. “You can row for distance, for time or in intervals and you will get a huge cardio blast…in addition when used in short bursts of high intensity, it’s a brilliant way to strip fat,” highlights Lawrence. It’s surprisingly versatile.