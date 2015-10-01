It’s ballet, but not as you know it…

If you associate ballet with tutus, swans sugarplum fairies, you might find a barrecore class a bit of a wake up call, not only for your mind, but for your muscles as well. This is no ordinary dance class; it’s a well honed workout that will get you likely more toned than you’ve ever been (four classes is the sweet spot for serious body sculpting to noticeably take shape).

Devised by fitness expert Niki Rein , a barrecore workout is low impact yet high energy and transforms dance techniques into muscle trembling, thigh burning and butt-lifting resistance movements, helping you to achieve results in double quick time while also lengthening muscles and improving your posture. It’s addictive stuff (just as ask regulars Jourdan Dunn, Suki Waterhouse and ballet legend Darcey Bussell), and the positive encouragement throughout a class will help you to reach new fitness highs. Or on the other hand, lows, especially if you’re doing the pretzel. If you’re curious as to what a pretzel involves (no dough unfortunately), you’ll just have to book in and sample one yourself, which the very friendly barrecore team has made even easier for every reader to do as they’ve ensured that each and every purchase of our Reset and Recharge Box includes a complimentary barrecore class voucher, or alternatively a complimentary pass for a month of online classes. They’re certainly not tight, but your core will be before long…

