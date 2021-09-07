JLo’s easy-to-follow secrets to looking amazing at 52

Jennifer Lopez turned 52 in July and in typical JLo style, she celebrated the occasion by posting a series of jaw-dropping bikini pictures to Instagram, leaving us all asking 'how does she look so amazing?'. One person asking said question was aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter, who posted a video to her Instagram explaining how she thinks JLo does it. "The answer is a huge investment both financially and in terms of her lifestyle," Sophie says. "You don't get to look like this if you don't live cleanly. She's going to have an insane exercise regime and she's going to eat very, very well."
Regarding Jen's infamous abs, Sophie speculates that Jen is likely to have had some help from a muscle toning treatment such as EmSculpt. "The key for her is that her face matches her body," Sophie continues "She doesn’t just look good from the neck up. She’s probably been investing in treatments that stimulate her collagen bank all over her body. Whether it’s [skin lifting treatment] ultherapy or radiofrequency microneedling [to tighten and firm], there are treatments at play here that are keeping her skin in incredible nick."
Sophie adds that JLo is likely on hormone replacement therapy, because she's at an age when her hormones are starting to drop. Sophie speculates that Jlo is likely to have some 'great injectable work along the way too.'
With everyone from fellow celebs to cosmetic doctors consistently wowed by Jen, it comes as no surprise that in a survey by cosmetic surgery clinic The Private Clinic , JLo’s body came out as the most aspirational of all the celebrities, with 21 per cent of people surveyed citing hers as the body (and bottom) they most covet. “Jennifer Lopez’s frontrunner position is a clear demonstration of the desire for health and fitness, over mere youth when it comes to body shape,” said the survey by the Private Clinic.
Top 'bottom' treatments requested are the Emsculpt Butt Lift non-invasive electromagnetic pulses which lift, firm and strengthen the glutes, explains the Private Clinic's Dr. Tracy Mountford. “It’s the equivalent of 20,000 squats in a 30-minute procedure." Another effective option is C oolSculpting a fat-freezing technique to recontour and restore the ‘S’ shaped back silhouette in women (ie with a prominent and perky bottom) which delivers up to 27 per cent fat loss on each treatment session.
Meanwhile, what does JLo say herself, about staying at the peak of health and body confidence? Here's what we know.
1. Get at least 8 hours sleep
"The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can't stress this enough," Jennifer told InStyle. "I would love to get nine or ten hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight."
2. Always wear SPF
It’s a no brainer, but Ms Lopez always wears sun protection. "I don't wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long," she said
MORE GLOSS: Best daily sunscreens to keep a healthy glow
3. Never sleep in makeup
Another obvious one, but JLo is a slave to removing her makeup before bed. "I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated," she told People.
4. Invest in luxe skincare
According to Hello! Magazine, Jennifer is a fan of Lancer and La Mer skincare, with Lancer’s The Method: Cleanser, £48, and Lancer Eye Contour Lifting Cream , £80. among her must-haves. La Mer’s Moisturising Cream , £125, is a staple too, with JLo’s long-term makeup artist Scott Barnes saying it’s always on the makeup station.
Back in 2014 (how is that seven years ago already?!) JLo revealed that she loved Dr Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream , which is a slightly more affordable £30.50.
5. Launch your own skincare line
Admittedly not something we can all do... But to give us mere mortals a chance at getting that iconic Jlo Glow, Jennifer launched her own skincare range last year. JLo Beauty , available in the US , includes serums, cleansers and sheet masks all designed to give us our most radiant skin ever.
Jen says it's all she uses now and took to Instagram last week to share her morning skincare routine. She starts off with her gel-cream cleanser, That Hit Single , $38, which she loves for an 'extra clean feeling", and follows with her That JLo Glow Serum , $79, which she calls 'vitamins for the skin.' "As it dries it gives a beautiful glow," Jen says.
The third step in her morning routine is SPF, using her That Big Screen broad spectrum SPF30 moisturiser , $54, which has a whipped cream texture, designed to be used every day.
6. Work out 4 times a week (with a personal trainer on each coast)
A body like Jen’s doesn’t come easily, sadly. The 52-year-old works out three or four times a week, preferring to exercise first thing. In New York she works out with holistic weight trainer David Kirsch — he wrote The Ultimate New York Body Plan and his Instagram is flooded with inspirational gym videos . When Jennifer is in L.A., she works with Tracy Anderson, founder of The Tracy Anderson Method , loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and undeniably one of the hardest workouts in the world. "I like the balance that the two different trainers give me," she says. "They have two totally different approaches. I like switching it up with my body.”
7. Walk like a platypus - the JLo bum workout
According to Kirsch, JLo's non-negotiable bum workout is the platypus walk. Never heard of it? Us neither, but apparently it’s the quickest and most effective workout for your butt.
The low squat technique works the inner thighs and lifts and tones the butt and involves walking back and forth while in a squat - looks weird, but if it gives us even half of the booty JLo rocks, we’ll do it.
8. Spiderman pushups - the JLo arm work out
Jen might be best known for her booty (we were coveting it long before we’d even heard of Kim K) but her arms mustn’t be overlooked. Her perfectly sculpted muscles come courtesy of spiderman push-ups.
We’re not sure we’d have the balance to blast this one out, but practice makes perfect…
9. Always cleanse after a workout
Post work-out Jen makes sure to cleanse fastidiously. “I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy,” she told Hello! “Then I’ll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I’m going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it’s the evening.”
10. No alcohol, caffeine or smoking
"I don't drink, or smoke, or have caffeine ," Jennifer told Hollywood Life. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older."
11. Drink plenty of water
She’s not the first to credit her glowing skin to drinking lots of H20, and definitely won’t be the last. “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," Lopez told Hello.
12. Eat your greens
With a physique like that, it's obvious Jennifer looks follows a healthy diet. "We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale. I love to cook, I cook a lot of stuff, I love cooking Puerto Rican food because that's what I grew up on," Lopez told DailyMail.
13. Use a Chunky Chopstick Styler
We all saw the clip of Jlo doing a power-punch before her Super Bowl performance, with her hairdresser Chris Appleton stepping out of the way just in time, but do you know the tool behind her iconic tresses? It's the Chunky Chopstick Styler, £29.99.
Explaining why he loves the tool so much, Chris said: "It glides. The barrel doesn't get stuck to the hair, it glides off the hair so effortlessly. There is nothing more annoying than when you are styling and the hair just sticks to the barrel. There is no stiffness with the Chopstick Styler which is amazing. The Chunky Styler's barrel is rectangular which gives the longest-lasting curl. I think it is really important when you spend the time to style your hair that the curls have longevity. There is nothing worse than when your curls drop out when you brush the curls out and the Chunky Chopstick Styler really ensures the curls are well defined and keep their shape."
