JLo’s easy-to-follow secrets to looking amazing at 52

Jennifer Lopez turned 52 in July and in typical JLo style, she celebrated the occasion by posting a series of jaw-dropping bikini pictures to Instagram, leaving us all asking 'how does she look so amazing?'. One person asking said question was aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter, who posted a video to her Instagram explaining how she thinks JLo does it. "The answer is a huge investment both financially and in terms of her lifestyle," Sophie says. "You don't get to look like this if you don't live cleanly. She's going to have an insane exercise regime and she's going to eat very, very well." Regarding Jen's infamous abs, Sophie speculates that Jen is likely to have had some help from a muscle toning treatment such as EmSculpt. "The key for her is that her face matches her body," Sophie continues "She doesn’t just look good from the neck up. She’s probably been investing in treatments that stimulate her collagen bank all over her body. Whether it’s [skin lifting treatment] ultherapy or radiofrequency microneedling [to tighten and firm], there are treatments at play here that are keeping her skin in incredible nick." Sophie adds that JLo is likely on hormone replacement therapy, because she's at an age when her hormones are starting to drop. Sophie speculates that Jlo is likely to have some 'great injectable work along the way too.'

6. Work out 4 times a week (with a personal trainer on each coast) A body like Jen’s doesn’t come easily, sadly. The 52-year-old works out three or four times a week, preferring to exercise first thing. In New York she works out with holistic weight trainer David Kirsch — he wrote The Ultimate New York Body Plan and his Instagram is flooded with inspirational gym videos . When Jennifer is in L.A., she works with Tracy Anderson, founder of The Tracy Anderson Method , loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and undeniably one of the hardest workouts in the world. "I like the balance that the two different trainers give me," she says. "They have two totally different approaches. I like switching it up with my body.” 7. Walk like a platypus - the JLo bum workout According to Kirsch, JLo's non-negotiable bum workout is the platypus walk. Never heard of it? Us neither, but apparently it’s the quickest and most effective workout for your butt. The low squat technique works the inner thighs and lifts and tones the butt and involves walking back and forth while in a squat - looks weird, but if it gives us even half of the booty JLo rocks, we’ll do it.

8. Spiderman pushups - the JLo arm work out Jen might be best known for her booty (we were coveting it long before we’d even heard of Kim K) but her arms mustn’t be overlooked. Her perfectly sculpted muscles come courtesy of spiderman push-ups.

We’re not sure we’d have the balance to blast this one out, but practice makes perfect… 9. Always cleanse after a workout Post work-out Jen makes sure to cleanse fastidiously. “I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy,” she told Hello! “Then I’ll usually put on moisturiser and sunscreen, with maybe a little make-up if I’m going out or moisturiser and eye cream if it’s the evening.” 10. No alcohol, caffeine or smoking "I don't drink, or smoke, or have caffeine ," Jennifer told Hollywood Life. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older." 11. Drink plenty of water She’s not the first to credit her glowing skin to drinking lots of H20, and definitely won’t be the last. “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," Lopez told Hello. 12. Eat your greens With a physique like that, it's obvious Jennifer looks follows a healthy diet. "We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale. I love to cook, I cook a lot of stuff, I love cooking Puerto Rican food because that's what I grew up on," Lopez told DailyMail. 13. Use a Chunky Chopstick Styler We all saw the clip of Jlo doing a power-punch before her Super Bowl performance, with her hairdresser Chris Appleton stepping out of the way just in time, but do you know the tool behind her iconic tresses? It's the Chunky Chopstick Styler, £29.99.