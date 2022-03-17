Would you take a Body Coach supplement?

Protein powder is a key ingredient in Joe Wicks’ ever popular Lean in 15 Protein Pancakes , but other than the odd scoop of vanilla protein powder in his comforting post-workout breakfasts (his banana and chocolate overnight oats are particularly fortifying on a frosty morning), in general, The Body Coach subscribes to a “real food burns fat not dust” mantra. That said, when he does bump up protein uptake by way of powder to enhance performance and recovery around training, whey is his shake of choice as he states that “it’s one of the fastest digesting types of protein there is and reaches your muscles super quickly.” Given the myriad of different protein powders on the market, it’s no surprise that which one to choose is one of the most common topics of conversation that comes up among Body Coach followers.

A teaser on his Instagram Stories last year revealed that he had a supplement range of his own dropping in January 2019 - the fact that he was holding a shaker filled with what looks to be a chocolatey dust gives the game away that protein powder is the main player. Chocolate brownie whey was mentioned and the aforementioned protein pancakes are present and correct on the supplements’ photoshoot, so presumably Wicks never need have to answer the protein powder social media query again. The range is a collaboration with his favourite protein powder brand Myprotein and launched yesterday with 14 products in the lineup, including both whey and vegan protein powders in the standard vanilla options and more 'out there' turmeric latte flavours, priced from £9.99.