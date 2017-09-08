Joe Wicks launches Schools Fitness Week to get 1 million kids moving

Judy Johnson 8 September 2017
joe-wicks-8

Tune in from Monday for The Body Coach's daily HIIT workouts for every age

Joe Wicks, better known as The Body Coach , is launching Schools Fitness Week on Monday with the aim of getting 1 million children exercising.

From Monday 11th - Friday 15th September, the workout and body transformation guru will be streaming a live workout on his YouTube channel every day at 10am to get the nation’s students moving.

The 30 minute workouts (20 minutes plus a warm-up) are designed for all ages, from primary school right up to secondary school so that everyone can have a go at the morning exercise routine.

Joe launched the fitness week after running two live workouts for schools earlier this year, in which over 100,000 kids took part in each fun HIIT session. With a week’s worth of activity he’s hoping to raise that figure and see 1 million students taking part.

Writing on his blog, Joe said of the initiative: “The aim of my schools week is to get more kids active and feel the benefits of exercise. I want young people to see that fitness can be fun and to love it as much I do.”

Schools are being encouraged to get involved and log how many students participate so that Joe can keep track of the figures, giving them the chance to welcome Joe to the school for the final day’s live workout.

Joe Wicks has become a household name over recent years, rising to fame on Instagram thanks to his #Leanin15 videos and 'before and after' shots of body transformations courtesty of his tailored SSS plan  (Shift, Shape and Sustain), combining both The Body Coach's famous healthy recipes  as well as HIIT exercise routines  to whip anyone back into shape.

Watch the video below to find out more about Joe’s previous school workouts and don’t forget to click onto The Body Coach TV  on Monday at 10am for the first of five free workouts. Suddenly going back to school doesn’t seem so bad after all…

Find out more on Joe’s website


