Joe Wicks' new workout DVD - what you need to know

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 December 2016

Joe Wicks The Body Coach Workout DVD is out now and we can't wait to get our hands on it...

From Instagram icon to global fitness superstar, Joe Wicks  has been the name that has taken the fitness world by storm this year. With a trio of bestselling books under his belt, The Body Coach’s latest project sees him going from lit to live-action, thanks to his first workout DVD  that’s out today.

So what can you expect? A HIIT-list of effective workouts all designed to increase fat burn and help showcase how easy it can be to fit fitness into your life. Shot in Abu Dhabi, the DVD features three hours of brand new content, including a warm up, two 15 minute HIIT sessions, two 20 minute HIIT sessions, two 25 minute HIIT sessions and a 30-minute winners workout. Plus, if you’re a fan of his Lean in 15 recipes , you’ll also find Joe’s top nutritional tips included. ‘No equipment, no excuses’ says Joe, and with all seven levels designed to be completed in the comfort of your own front room, it works out at quite the bargain at just £12.99.

The bestselling author of 2016 with 15 Minute Meals and Workouts , The Shape Plan  and The Sustain Plan  all on many a person’s bookshelf and in many a Christmas stocking this year, we’re sure Joe’s new DVD will be equally as popular too. From book to screen, it looks like the Lean in 15 machine shows no signs of slowing down.

Buy Joe Wicks The Body Coach Workout DVD online here  and check out our list of  Joe Wicks recipes  for meal plan inspiration

