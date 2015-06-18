Join 1Rebel this summer for a spinning class with a difference

Now the evenings are long and the pub gardens are full it is easy to end up reaching for the Rosé instead of your running gear. It’s good news then that the clever people at 1Rebel have put together a program of fitness fun to inspire you to keep on the wellness wagon throughout the summer.

Since launching in January, 1Rebel has gained a loyal following of fans who return for their hardcore workouts, booming music and some of the fanciest changing rooms we’ve ever seen. As music is one of the biggest draws, throughout the summer the studio will be running a number of different themed spinning (or as 1Rebel calls them, ‘Ride’) classes. With a line up including ‘90s club classics and Bad Bitches (think Beyonce and Rihanna), live DJ performances and sessions inspired by Glastonbury and Ibiza, there is something to tempt everyone.

We sampled the hip-hop class with Melissa Weldon and to say that the hour flew by would be an understatement. With the lights down low and the music blaring we were distracted from the hardcore mix of spinning and arm weights by Melissa’s playlist - a history of hip-hop from The Fresh Prince Bel Air to Kanye West.

Which class will you pick? Check out the program here.