Join Get The Gloss at our free Psycle event next Thursday

Hop on a bike and get prepared to experience an exercise class like no other. Cycling phenomenon Psycle gives you a full body workout on a bike - and while it might sound like your typical spin class, we can guarantee it’s not. With streams of high energy, motivating instructors and an upbeat playlist to rival any of the best nightclubs, Psycle will make your 45 minutes session fly by.

Tammy, a skilled dancer, runner and swimmer will teach the class. In addition to having travelled the world, Tammy has performed in Sadler’s Wells and danced in music videos. Her love of RnB, hip-hop and soul can reassure you that the class will be filled with the perfect soundtrack as you sweat it out. Even our Adrenalista, Charlotte Sinclair, found it impossible to not let herself get taken by music .