Join Nike for a 10k with a difference

This Summer, London will be one of twenty cities around the world to host a race as part of the Nike Women’s Race Series – the world’s largest race series for women - and you can now sign up to enter !

The all female race held on Sunday 21st June 2015 in East London’s Victoria Park encourages women to crew together to run their first or fastest 10k and to get you prepped for your race, all runners will be able to join a personalised Nike training programme. Whether you sign up for energizing weekly Nike+ Runs Clubs, take part in Nike+ Training Club classes or simply track your training progress using the The Nike+ Running App, Nike will be with you all the way.