Join Nike for a 10k with a difference

17 February 2015
gtg-nike-10k-1

Struggling with keeping up your new year fitness resolutions? Set yourself a goal by signing up for the Nike Women’s 10k

This Summer, London will be one of twenty cities around the world to host a race as part of the Nike Women’s Race Series – the world’s largest race series for women - and you can now sign up to enter !

The all female race held on Sunday 21st June 2015 in East London’s Victoria Park encourages women to crew together to run their first or fastest 10k and to get you prepped for your race, all runners will be able to join a personalised Nike training programme. Whether you sign up for energizing weekly Nike+ Runs Clubs, take part in Nike+ Training Club classes or simply track your training progress using the The Nike+ Running App, Nike will be with you all the way.

On the day you’ll be running alongside Ellie Goulding, top Nike athletes and women from the worlds of music, fashion, film and TV and spurred on by a course filled with music, light tunnels and the unexpected. As motivation to make it across the line, all finishers will receive a bespoke Alex Monroe necklace designed exclusively for the race and be able to celebrate at a festival-style afterparty. The bikini body in time for Summer is an added bonus!

We’ll see you at the startline…

