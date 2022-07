We can’t think of a better (or more relaxing) way to spend a Thursday evening than spot of stretching and a slap up meal and on the 16th April Rude Health are offering just that.

Head down to the beautiful Round Chapel in Hackney for a yoga class with a difference led by yogi Carolina Smilas. A truly calming and energising experience, Caroline will lead a vinyasa flow sequence to the healing sounds of a live kirtan (an Indian tradition of live chanting and flute).