Karlie Kloss and Nike unite for the new Fall ’14 campaign

With her background as a ballet dancer, Nike couldn’t have found a better campaign face than supermodel Karlie Kloss. Making fitness wear look supremely fashionable in the new Fall ’14 campaign, the collection has been designed to fit in with the most versatile of training routines - including her own. A fan of yoga, jogging and Nike Training Club workouts to complement her ongoing interest in ballet, variety is key in the how she likes to keep fit, healthy and motivated.

“I love different strengthening exercises and intense workouts such as the ones I’ve done with Nike Training Club Master Trainers,” Kloss says. “I like to switch it up. I think that’s the best way to really challenge your body and become stronger in every way.” Whether it’s HIIT , spinning, kettlebells or running, we’ve particularly got our eyes set on the new Nike Pro Bra Collection – five bras born out of two years of research to give us less bounce for our buck during our workouts. It’s just the injection of style and substance our gym bags have been in need of, for an added dose of fitness motivation to get off the coach and down to the gym this summer.