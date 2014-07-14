Karlie Kloss and Nike unite for the new Fall ’14 campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 July 2014
gtg-nike-karlie-kloss-main-two

Plus the supermodel reveals her fitness secrets and helps us find the perfect sports bra too

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

With her background as a ballet dancer, Nike couldn’t have found a better campaign face than supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Making fitness wear look supremely fashionable in the new Fall ’14 campaign, the collection has been designed to fit in with the most versatile of training routines - including her own. A fan of yoga, jogging and Nike Training Club workouts to complement her ongoing interest in ballet, variety is key in the how she likes to keep fit, healthy and motivated.

“I love different strengthening exercises and intense workouts such as the ones I’ve done with Nike Training Club Master Trainers,” Kloss says. “I like to switch it up. I think that’s the best way to really challenge your body and become stronger in every way.”

Whether it’s  HIIT , spinning,  kettlebells  or running, we’ve particularly got our eyes set on the new Nike Pro Bra Collection – five bras born out of two years of research to give us less bounce for our buck during our workouts. It’s just the injection of style and substance our gym bags have been in need of, for an added dose of  fitness motivation  to get off the coach and down to the gym this summer.

Products from the Fall 2014 Nike Women’s collection will be available from  www.nike.com . The new Nike Pro Bra collection launches today.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Beauty
Frankie Bridge on the £5.50 beauty bargain she can't be without
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Explore More