Kayla Itsines: overcoming confidence issues about my female pattern baldness

GTG: You surveyed thousands of women across the globe about body issues and motivation. What did you find? Kayla: “We asked women things like, ‘how many of you have felt insecure at any time and because of that insecurity do you work out or not? What are your main concerns about your body?' We got those results and wrote the book ( The Bikini Body Motivation & Habits Guide) accordingly. We do most things based on what our community feels. It was really informative; 98 per cent of women are insecure, if you read the stats. Whatever insecurity that we do have, 56 per cent of us don’t work out because of it. That’s nearly 60 per cent of us going, ‘I don’t like my this or that, so I’m just not going to do anything about it’. For us, that was huge.” Were you surprised to find that so many women lacked motivation? “I think I already knew, as I have trained women and have been doing this since 2009, so that’s almost ten years of realising that we have this fluctuating sense of motivation throughout the year. It can be really random, sometimes you can feel super-motivated and then it just slowly tails off. I see that within myself so it was only natural to write a book that showcases that and how we can get around that drop.”

In the survey, you asked a handful of key questions. How would you answer the same questions yourself? The BBG survey says: 98 per cent of women felt insecure at some point. Do you feel insecure? “My insecurity is my hair. I don’t have great hair and I have a history of female pattern baldness in my family. But I deal with it and work out ways around it. Today I’m wearing a bun. I have hair ponytails that make me feel more confident. “I also talk about it [online] - a lot of people can relate to it. I have always had really thin hair even as a kid. I watched my mum’s hair slowly fall out and my grandma’s. It makes me a little bit upset when I have got to go events or if I’m doing a media shoot and they say ‘we want to do two looks, we want your hair up and we want your hair down’. I don’t do down! I just work my around it and say this is what’s getting me down because as women, we don’t want to talk about our insecurities, but once we do we normalise it.” Your survey showed that fewer than a third of women are happy with their bodies. Are you happy with your body? “Now I am. People always try to tell me to change – you need to squat more or to have bigger arms. Once you know your body and what it can do, you just laugh. I say to people ‘you are welcome to come to the gym with me and spend 30 minutes working out and see if you still say what you say afterwards’. “I have never really looked at my body and hated it but I remember a time when I finished school, when I felt like I needed to get fitter, I needed to get stronger – for myself. I was playing basketball but I wasn’t really strong like I am now. Now I am able to do chin-ups and weight training and that made me feel really confident. I am in a really good position and I’m really happy.” Are you happy with your body because it has changed or because your attitude had changed? “I think my mindset has changed. There are always days when women get up and we don’t like our stomach or we feel really bloated because we are getting our period. Right now, I have my period but I know that no one is really looking at my stomach in the way I’m looking at it. Everyone is looking at me actually [online] but I know they are focusing on what I’m saying."