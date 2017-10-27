Learn the secrets of the fitness industry at this unmissable summit

Anna Hunter 27 October 2017
The Women in Fitness Summit 2017 will take in everything from optimising your Instagram account to developing healthy eating habits and recovering “harder”. There’s a day for pros and a day for enthusiasts, so really what are you waiting for?

As with many aspects of wellness, the fitness world has become a little murky and muddied by the proliferation of social media training accounts and proclamations of supposed fitness “gurus”. Who do you listen to, and what’s really going on behind the filters and gym selfies? Whether you’re a fitness fan or professional, we’ve got answers, or rather, Nike Global Master Trainer, PT and sports therapist Joslyn Thompson Rule  does, alongside an army of respected and whip smart women in fitness.

Joslyn is hosting and speaking at the Women in Fitness Summit 2017 , taking place on Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of November. She’s cannily split the weekend into two to cater for fitness pros and amateurs alike, and while you won’t be limbering up for a bootcamp on either day, the inside intel you’ll receive is golden.

Day one is aimed at PTs and trainers, with talks from a wide variety of female fitness pioneers, focusing on both growing a successful business, self-motivation and how to thrive in a competitive market. Women’s Health digital editor Amy Hopkinson  will impart wisdom on growing a strong Instagram presence, sports psychologist Katie Page will reveal how to develop confidence, focus and a positive mindset for furthering a career in fitness and Joslyn herself will speak frankly on achieving professional longevity and flourishing even when times get tough. A crew of fitness success stories, from yogi Jessica Skye to Frame founders Joan Murphy and Pip Black  and boxing maestro Sonja Moses  will take questions and pass on their huge scope of fitness and business knowledge, plus you’ll learn how to differentiate yourself from the pack from a fitness CEO.

Day two is for fitness fans and those with a passion for movement and healthy living, who want to hear advice and teachings from the industry’s best, rather than, you know, a random on Youtube. You’ll come away with enlightened perspective on getting your mind in the game to train from Katie, learn how to stress less, speed up recovery and achieve better fitness results from Joslyn and get some innovative and one-of-a-kind intelligence on practicing yoga for strength gains from professional manual therapist, strength and conditioning coach and yogi Lisa Price. This is just the tip of the summit’s iceberg of information, and the opportunity to network with like-minded, highly qualified fitness experts doesn’t come around all that often. At £75 per day, or £120 for the weekend, it’s not a cheap event, but the payoff will be holistic and of both personal and professional benefit- these women’s wise words and the connections you make will stay with you for years to come. In short, a crash course in how to train right, from just about every angle you can imagine, delivered by the best in the field. If fitness is your bag, that seems worthy of some payday funds to us.

