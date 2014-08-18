Limber up with lululemon and a complimentary class

When yoga-loving lululemon launched their first flagship store in London’s Covent Garden earlier this year, they marked the occasion with an all-singing, all-streching complimentary yoga session at the Royal Opera House. Practising alongside a full string orchestra, the yoga-inspired athletic company are determined to recreate the magic by holding a class at the stunning Serpentine Pavilion in Hyde Park.

The session, which will take place on Wednesday 20th August, will welcome yoga lovers from all fields of ability, and will see members practise within the stunning shell-like structure of the Serpentine Pavilion. Places will be offered on a ‘first come, first mat’ basis, and in true lululemon style the session will be followed by drinks and classy canapés.

Whether total pro or utter novice, the event promises to provide the perfect environment in which to relax and unwind. Aptly titled the ‘Serpentine Summer Sunset’, the session starts at 7pm with the class kicking off at 7:30, but you are advised to arrive early to secure yourself a spot. With yoga, drinks and stunning scenery, we know where we’ll be headed this Wednesday.