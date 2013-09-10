Live chat with Jonny Lomax

This Friday, let us introduce you to The Lomax Way.

Jonathan Lomax isn’t your average personal trainer. He’s incredibly well read, a charming conversationalist and has a physique that is immediately telling of his fitness expertise. Basically you would introduce him to your mother immediately. And this Friday, you can if you like, albeit in cyber world, because from 12pm-1pm he will be chatting live on Get The Gloss.

The founder of Lomax Bespoke Fitness, Nutrition and Wellbeing in the heart of London’s Chelsea, Jonny knows a thing or two about getting fit and staying that way. He’s one of the best body sculptors in the business; he whips top models into shape and knows the secrets behind Gwyneth’s rock hard abs.

If you’d like to know them too, we suggest you log on sharpish at 12pm on Friday 13th September. Alternatively leave a question for Jonny before then and he’ll answer when he’s live and logged on; what Jonny doesn’t know about health, fitness and wellbeing probably isn’t worth knowing.

And if talking to the model-maker himself weren’t enough, he’s also offering the chance to win Lomax personal training for life. To find out more check out his expert’s page here .

To quiz Jonny and participate in the forum simply log in or register at the top of any page and navigate to the live expert chat here .