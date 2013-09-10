Live chat with Jonny Lomax

Anna Hunter 10 September 2013
get-the-gloss-live-chat-with-jonny-lomax

Chat to personal trainer Jonathon Lomax live on Get the Gloss on Friday 13th September

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

This Friday, let us introduce you to The Lomax Way.

Jonathan Lomax isn’t your average personal trainer. He’s incredibly well read, a charming conversationalist and has a physique that is immediately telling of his fitness expertise. Basically you would introduce him to your mother immediately. And this Friday, you can if you like, albeit in cyber world, because from 12pm-1pm he will be chatting live on Get The Gloss.

The founder of Lomax Bespoke Fitness, Nutrition and Wellbeing in the heart of London’s Chelsea, Jonny knows a thing or two about getting fit and staying that way. He’s one of the best body sculptors in the business; he whips top models into shape and knows the secrets behind Gwyneth’s rock hard abs.

If you’d like to know them too, we suggest you log on sharpish at 12pm on Friday 13th September. Alternatively leave a question for Jonny before then and he’ll answer when he’s live and logged on; what Jonny doesn’t know about health, fitness and wellbeing probably isn’t worth knowing.

And if talking to the model-maker himself weren’t enough, he’s also offering the chance to win Lomax personal training for life. To find out more check out his expert’s page here .

To quiz Jonny and participate in the forum simply log in or register at the top of any page and navigate to the live expert chat here .


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Huda Beauty #BombBrows Full N’ Fluffy Fibre Gel, £16
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Laura Mercier Fan Powder Brush, £26
Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in Biscuit, £44
H&M medium support sports bra, £15.99
Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Gift Set, £15

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Health
Should you try TikTok-trending Lemon Bottle fat dissolving injections?
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Explore More