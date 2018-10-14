The natural brain boosters that help Liz Earle stay sharp

“The wonderful human brain is the most complex and demanding organ in our body and it uses more than 20 per cent of our body’s energy and oxygen supply. Clearly, we need to fuel our brains to ensure they work at maximum potential,” says wellbeing entrepreneur Liz Earle. With her company Liz Earle Wellbeing having recently gone global, Liz is busier than ever. And at a time when there’s more information to digest, decisions to make and technological updates to be aware of, brain health has become high on her agenda. “I’ve found these simple but effective brain-boosting strategies incredibly helpful,” Liz explains. 1. Eat a nutritious diet It is easy to forget that it is as important to feed our brain as it is the rest of our body. Increasing evidence suggests that diet can play a significant role in protecting us from diseases of the brain, such as Alzheimer’s. What I do: some of my absolute favourite brain-boosting foods include... Broccoli: high in Vitamin K which can slow down the process of mental deterioration and particularly delicious griddled with sugar snap peas .

Blueberries: the antioxidising flavonoids in the berries, called anthocyanins (the purple/blue pigment) are linked to improvements in short-term memory loss.

Walnuts: which contain a whole host of neuroprotective compounds.

2. Give your brain a daily workout The brain is a muscle, and as with any muscle, we have to use it, or lose it! This is particularly relevant in our increasingly high-tech world when being able to access all kinds of information at our fingertips means we aren’t putting our little grey cells to such good use. What I do: I try to exercise my brain whenever possible – shunning calculators and relying on mental maths. Such an easy way to give your brain a regular workout. 3. Make time for exercise Exercise’s positive effect on memory and brain health is backed up by plenty of evidence. Not only does regular exercise lower our risk of normal age-related cognitive decline, but tests have shown we are more successful at committing information to memory after exercising. What I do: I find exercising outside works particularly well for me and I like to start my days with a (short!) run in the fresh air as this gives me and my brain a real boost in the morning and leaves me feeling alert and ready for the day ahead.

