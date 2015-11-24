Look fit and fashionable with this Hip & Healthy activewear offer...

If fitness motivation levels are starting to flag in this recent cold spell, a new offer from Hip & Healthy could be at hand to keep you on the right track.

From the 24th to the 26th of November, one of our favourite activewear hubs will be hosting an exclusive offer for Get The Gloss subscribers to keep you looking fashionably fit throughout the winter months.

Offering 15% off when you spend £100, it provides that extra incentive for a new season workout wardrobe overhaul; or a Hip & Healthy headstart ahead of Cyber Weekend and Christmas.

Claiming it couldn’t be easier - simply use the code “hipxgloss” at checkout to save 15%.

Counting GTG favourites Lucas Hugh, LIJA and Gym Tote amongst its impressive roster of brands, the idea of staying hip, healthy and active from November through to February just got a whole lot more attractive.