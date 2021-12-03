Bobble hats on, this wonderland workout will make you feel truly festive

Nothing signals the start of the festive season quite like the moment when the John Lewis Christmas advert drops. The heart-warming feeling and unabashed winter wonderland spirit is exactly what personal trainer and YouTube fitness expert Lucy Wyndham-Read wanted to capture when she dreamed up the idea for her winter wonderland festive workout video. You're invited to get your bobble hats and sleigh bells on and join in.

“With my Christmas video I want to sprinkle magic to everyone. I hope this video will bring magic, escapism and make people feel special, healthy and fit and realise that exercise can be fun, " she says.