Bobble hats on, this wonderland workout will make you feel truly festive

3 December 2021
lwr

It's the 'John Lewis Christmas ad' of online fitness and trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read wants everyone to join in: 11 moves in 11 minutes with sleigh bells thrown in

Nothing signals the start of the festive season quite like the moment when the John Lewis Christmas advert drops. The heart-warming feeling and unabashed winter wonderland spirit is exactly what personal trainer and YouTube fitness expert  Lucy Wyndham-Read  wanted to capture when she dreamed up the idea for her winter wonderland festive workout video. You're invited to get your bobble hats and sleigh bells on and join in.

“With my Christmas video I want to sprinkle magic to everyone. I hope this video will bring magic, escapism and make people feel special, healthy and fit and realise that exercise can be fun, " she says.

Lucy, who is best known for her  seven-minute YouTube workout  (it’s been viewed 114 million times) created the winter exercise video as an upbeat and magical end to a challenging year.

The calorie-burning, full-body, low impact toning workout is set to a backdrop of enchanting snowy woodland scenes, complete with appearances from a majestic stag and a cute Bambi deer. There are 11 different exercises, all at 60 seconds each. They include moves that Lucy’s dedicated followers will already be familiar with such as curtsey lunges and leg raises.

Watch Lucy's winter wonderland workout on YouTube now


You may also like

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

Are you overtraining?

Strong glutes can help with lower back pain – try our 25 minute workout to tone and strengthen your bum


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More