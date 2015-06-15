Lululemon opens in Richmond

This Friday 19th June luxe sportswear brand Lululemon will be adding the beautiful area of Richmond to their list of London locations.

To mark this glorious grand opening they will be hosting three days of fun festivities over the weekend. To kick off Friday morning will begin with yoga followed by a bubbly breakfast and a cheeky pint in Putney in the afternoon; Saturday morning will see you soothe the soul with a deep stretch and delicious in-store breakfast followed by a heavenly high tea in the afternoon; To wrap things up Sunday morning will involve a friendly 10k run, finishing with a scrumptious Sunday roast in the afternoon.

Sure to be a weekend of fun, relaxing activities, delicious food and fabulous sportswear, what’s not to love..?