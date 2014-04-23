Mary Katrantzou x adidas: The sportswear you’ll be queuing up for

You can only imagine the shrieks of joy that came out of GTG HQ when we heard the news: the queen of prints Mary Katrantzou is teaming up with sportswear favourite adidas Originals to create a capsule collection. The pieces will comprise of innovative apparel and footwear, all in the designer’s trademark kaleidoscopic patterns.

Speaking of her upcoming collection, Mary Katrantzou said: "I'm really excited to be working with adidas on a line of apparel and footwear. I grew up, like so many other kids around the world, wearing adidas sneakers and I'm really excited about bringing my vision to such a global brand.

“They have a fantastic heritage and their ability to innovate in sportswear makes them the perfect partner for us to work with in this market."

There’s no doubt that these pieces will be our new go-to for sportswear. The apparel and footwear is said to promote feminine strength while combining with Mary’s graphic vision.

The bad news? It’s not available until November 2014, but watch this space as it’ll definitely be one to mark in your diary.