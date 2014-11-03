Michael Kors to launch new range of high-tech accessories

“Michael Kors’ expansion into tech accessories goes beyond the smartphone and iPad holders he already offers. This month, the designer is launching a collection of phone-charging cases, earbuds and two chargers that are designed to resemble women’s cosmetics, as in a lipstick and a compact case.

‘The men and women who I design for are constantly on the go,’ Kors said. ‘They live full lives, and they need their phones to work from morning until night, breakfast to boardroom, on business trips and vacation.’

And never run out of juice. The Kors-designed PowerCase, for example, features a built-in battery that provides up to 100 percent extra battery power. Kors also collaborated with Duracell and designed seven Duracell Powermat kits for the iPhone 5s/5. Versions of the mat for the iPhone 6 are expected to be launched early next year.”

Read more at www.wwd.com .