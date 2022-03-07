Michelle Obama releases workout video

Ever wondered what The First Lady of The United States does to keep her body in tip top condition? Well, our questions have now been answered thanks to a short video that provides a peek into her favourite fitness moves.

Indeed, as part of her ‘GimmeFive’ challenge to help inspire Americans to exercise more regularly Michelle Obama has created a video demonstrating her typical workout routine.

Created to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of her ‘Let’s Move Campaign’ to raise awareness about childhood obesity, the video was Mrs. Obama's answer to President Barack Obama's video of his five healthy things — and his Twitter challenge for her to do the same .

In the video Michelle is seen doing everything from kickboxing and skipping rope to pumping iron, and doing abdominal crunches to get her lean, taut tum. Stylish, classy and clearly capable of throwing some serious fitness shapes, it's no wonder her and Bey are best buds...