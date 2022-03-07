Michelle Obama releases workout video

21 May 2015
michelle-obama
Getty Images

The First Lady of The United States gives the world a sneak preview into how she keeps her body in tip top condition

Ever wondered what The First Lady of The United States does to keep her body in tip top condition? Well, our questions have now been answered thanks to a short video that provides a peek into her favourite fitness moves.

Indeed, as part of her ‘GimmeFive’ challenge to help inspire Americans to exercise more regularly Michelle Obama has created a video demonstrating her typical workout routine.

Created to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of her ‘Let’s Move Campaign’ to raise awareness about childhood obesity, the video was Mrs. Obama's answer to President Barack Obama's video of his five healthy things — and his Twitter challenge for her to do the same .

In the video Michelle is seen doing everything from kickboxing and skipping rope to pumping iron, and doing abdominal crunches to get her lean, taut tum. Stylish, classy and clearly capable of throwing some serious fitness shapes, it's no wonder her and Bey are best buds...


You may also like

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!

Are you overtraining?

Strong glutes can help with lower back pain – try our 25 minute workout to tone and strengthen your bum


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Fitness

Are you overtraining?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness

Strong glutes can help with lower back pain – try our 25 minute workout to tone and strengthen your bum

Fitness

The best online spin classes to transform your living room into a cycling studio

Fitness

Recovery footwear has been declared 'life changing' by Oprah. Here’s what you need to know

Fitness

Bobble hats on, this wonderland workout will make you feel truly festive

Fitness

'I was furloughed from my sales job, now I skip for a living'

Fitness

Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Wellbeing

Davina McCall does these 8 things every morning

Explore More