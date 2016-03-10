Mind over matter: how to keep up your fitness progress

How do you measure your workout progress? Do you take a selfie, slip into a pair of formerly skintight jeans or log your jogs with the likes of the Nike+ Running App ? All of the above are failsafe methods to benchmark your success (no photoshopping), but how about monitoring shifts in your mindset? From the discreet fist pump when you lift an extra kg or two to the waning of work worries when you reach the 3k mark, getting in the fitness groove can do wonders for our mental state, whether you’re frazzled pre sweat session or not.

According to research published by Mintel earlier this month, 49% of 16-24 year olds in the UK turn to exercise first as a means to relieve stress, with 29% of the overall population ‘running away the sad’, as fitness mad Lily would say in the original new Nike series Margot vs Lily . Over the pond, Mintel found in January that 66% of Americans now base how healthy they are on how they feel, rather than on their appearance, with 70% reporting that ‘feeling good’ is the main incentive for living a healthy lifestyle, followed by ‘being happier’ in second place at 58%. Here’s why healthy happens in your head, along with a few pointers on blasting through mental blocks, whether they’re triggered by a particularly cruel circuits class or a nasty online troll, as is the case for Margot in Margot vs Lily Episode 4 .

Embrace rush hour

If you’re yet to be intoxicated by the ‘runner’s high’, stick with it. Your neurotransmitters will throw a huge party at some point during your training, and impossible though it might seem, the natural lift can rival chocolate, cocktails and other much relied upon mood and energy enhancers (without the hangover or sugar crash). If you’re still skeptical, it was partly the endorphins that turned the following sporty lot into Nike Master Trainers (no mean feat). If you need convincing to come back for more on the gym floor, these maestros have the motivation:

“Being physically fit and active definitely makes you stronger mentally as well as physically. The release of endorphins after exercise leaves you with a positive mindset and setting yourself physical targets and achieving them helps to promote a healthy state of mind.” Anya Lahiri, Master Trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp and Nike Elite Trainer

“Fitness is not just about who can do the most burpees or who looks best in the latest training gear (these are bonuses!), it's about trying to be the best possible version of yourself. When you know that you are giving it your best shot, training can be an extremely powerful tool. You will experience the endorphin rush. You will start to feel empowered. You will believe in yourself more. You will tell yourself that you CAN achieve whatever it is you want to achieve, whether it be a fitness performance goal such as running a 10k, an aesthetic goal or even a life goal such as a promotion.” Rory Knight, Nike NTC Master Trainer

Training = therapy

There’s a reason that exercise is prescribed on the NHS as a treatment for mild and moderate depression; the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends that people with mild to moderate depression take part in three sessions a week, with sessions ideally lasting from 45 minutes to an hour, completing a programme over 10 to 14 weeks. We say why stop there, but even just a week or so of training can reap more holistic rewards than you might imagine. Nike NTC Master Trainer Sonja Moses thinks that a bit of challenging exertion, balanced with R&R, can for many people (herself included) provide as much as an outlet as other more traditional therapy methods:

“It sounds so corny, but getting fit really can be quite the voyage of self-discovery. Focusing on what you’re doing, and why you’re doing it, can really help you to get your personal values sorted and achieve clarity. I find that this is especially true if you work out in nature; for me I find it easier to establish what serves me when I’m away from the daily grind of the city. I seem to be able to sort out my priorities almost effortlessly in a greener, more airy environment. I can get to the bottom of niggling feelings; is it work? Is it something at home? Whatever’s bothering me, I normally come away with some kind of solution after getting active away from the hustle and bustle. Just call me an urban hippy!”

It’s also important to recognise when you need to take a step back from the hardcore HIIT and engage your mind rather than all of your muscles at once, as Sonja emphasises,

“Resting isn’t about being lazy (...you’ll know if you’re being lazy), it’s about really allowing yourself to feel things and letting whatever’s going down in your life resonate. I’ve always found meditation pretty tricky, but ‘gong baths’ really work for me in terms of getting emotionally on the right track. I’m a dreamer and a creative, and staying in tune physically and mentally is what I’m all about.”

If gongs aren’t your bag but you’d like to take a break from dog eat dog fitness feats, Nike Elevated Yoga Trainer and ‘boss’ at Fat Buddha Yoga Jessica Skye may well have the solution…

“For those who aren’t a fan of competitive fitness, try yoga. It’s more of a mission than a competition, it about personal growth both physically and mentally. Yoga will teach you to observe yourself and notice that inner dialogue you have with yourself.”

“Yoga helps to train the fluctuations of the mind, meaning that you learn to observe yourself and your mental patterns. From there you can rise above your negative traits as you become aware of them. These are all tools gained from meditation, and you can see these principles across all types of eastern disciplines.”

“By practicing regularly, or when you know you really need to, you’ll see when you’re positive and when you’re negative, when you want to keep going and when you want to give up. You’ll learn to step back from yourself and see how you really are, and once you realise how you behave unconsciously you’ll be about to consciously steer your psyche to a more positive place. After all you can’t fight an enemy you can’t see.

