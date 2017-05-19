My Week in Fitness: Alexandra Miro

4 / 8

Wednesday

At least once a week, I always do a heavy, isolated glute session. At the beginning of the session, we perform glute activation drills with resistance bands: bridges, clam shells and side steps to get them fired up before the heavier lifts. The hip abductor machine at the gym is also great to use at the beginning of a glute workout.

Next we move onto the heavier lifts:

Single leg, leg presses - 10 reps on each leg for 3 sets;

Bulgarian split squats - 10 reps on each leg for 3 sets;

Incline reverse lunges with a barbell or dumbbells - 10 reps on each leg for 3 sets;

Sumo deadlifts - 10 reps for 3 sets;

Straight leg deadlifts – 10 reps for 3 sets;

Hip thrusts - 10 reps for 3 sets.

On a heavy training day, I always make sure to include a protein source within half an hour of training to try and build muscle. I love Form Nutrition’s Superblend Protein in Chocolate Salted Caramel , £24. It is a unprocessed source of vegan protein that doesn’t upset my stomach like whey and it was created by my talented husband.