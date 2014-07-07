My week in fitness: Nathalie Schyllert

2 / 8

Monday

AM: Walk to work 45 mins. I always try to walk to work. I play some good tunes and it gets me in a good mood.

PM: TRX routine 45 mins. I like to focus on my core since I had a baby last year and also exercises that improve my posture.

TRX routine:

Single leg squat to kick

Hamstring curls

Triceps dips

Y's and T's

Knee tucks

Pike