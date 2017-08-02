My Week In Fitness: Roxie Nafousi

2 / 8

Monday

Last night, I went for an Italian at one of my new favourite restaurants La Famiglia (truffle pasta, potatoes, tiramisu and wine) so this week I wanted to feel the burn! I kicked this off by trying out a new class at ONE LDN called Hip Hop Hot Yoga . I love hot yoga because it allows me to stretch and push myself further than in normal yoga classes and I also love the feeling of having a good sweat – it makes me feel so energised afterwards (and I’m convinced it means I’m sweating out all the weekend cocktails!). I usually go to Ethos in Spitalfields Market, which is my absolute favourite place to go – it smells great (a rarity for hot yoga studios), is beautifully lit and the teaching is superb. However today I was intrigued by the Hip Hop Hot Yoga class - it sounded like fun and I love trying new things - it keeps the love of exercise alive! It was a great class with a Vinyasa Flow to it rather than your usual 26 postures and I would definitely go back. I wore Varley hot yoga pants with a matching top.

The sun was shining today so I walked everywhere and racked up just over 18,828 steps (I have an app called Stepz on my phone that I use to track this) and apparently that burned over 600 calories! I feel like walking is such an underrated exercise. I really love it and find it so therapeutic too!