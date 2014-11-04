My week in fitness: Tegan Haining
Tegan Haining, Bodyism Director of Communications, personal trainer and model, shares her week in fitness along with tips on how you can mix up your workout routine to target different areas of the body…
Monday
I like to start the week with a strengthening workout. This helps to boost my metabolic function at the beginning of the week, as it makes me a more efficient fat burner.
Here I do:
1. Split squat with leg on the box for toning the butt and thighs.
2. Shoulder taps for core stability.
3. Side plank holding a weighted ball, which I use to twist underneath my body, to target my obliques.
4. Single leg hip extensions to get that crease between my butt and my hamstring ;)
5. Dead bugs (terrible name!) sitting on the edge of a bench.
Repeat this circuit 5 times and follow with 20 minutes of cardio intervals.
Tuesday
I've recently started Ballet Barre training. It’s a great way to move your body in a variety of ways, to keep challenging yourself and to help you get over plateaus.
Here I have shown some of my favorite moves - holding a ball behind the knee whilst doing leg raises is a killer! And floor tricep dips are excellent for toning the back of the arms. Try 20 reps for each movement followed by 20 pulses.
Wednesday
Yoga yoga yoga! I can't get enough and try to do at least twice per week.
Stretching is so important - not only for toning the body and calming the mind, but also for the release of stored toxins in the body.
Make sure you drink plenty of water each day to flush out excess waste.
Thursday
Sometimes, I'm too busy to train during the week. If this is the case, then 3 minutes on the bike is always possible!
I turn up the resistance and pedal hard for 20 seconds, have 10 seconds rest, then repeat this 6 times. It's super hard but excellent for fat burning, as the build up of lactic acid makes me burn more fat.
It helps if you have a partner to motivate you though, so get a training partner for this one.
Friday
More yoga!!!
Saturday
I make my favorite green juice with breakfast. This is Gwyneth Paltrow's recipe for kale, ginger, apple and lemon juice - it's an amazing immune-boosting kick-start to the day!
Sunday
Sunday is all about cooking for four! I prepare my meals for the week - and believe me, walking home with all my groceries is a workout for the arms.
Cooking is calming for me, and this is what's important on a rest day.
Do whatever it is you love - be with family, get a massage, go for dinner or, if you're like me, bake some sugar free desserts!
