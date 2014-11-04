My week in fitness: Tegan Haining

2 / 8

Monday

I like to start the week with a strengthening workout. This helps to boost my metabolic function at the beginning of the week, as it makes me a more efficient fat burner.

Here I do:

1. Split squat with leg on the box for toning the butt and thighs.

2. Shoulder taps for core stability.

3. Side plank holding a weighted ball, which I use to twist underneath my body, to target my obliques.

4. Single leg hip extensions to get that crease between my butt and my hamstring ;)

5. Dead bugs (terrible name!) sitting on the edge of a bench.

Repeat this circuit 5 times and follow with 20 minutes of cardio intervals.