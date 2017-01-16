My Week In Food: Iris Louwerens, career coach and founder of The Wellscene pop-up fitness

1 / 8

My Week in Food: Iris Louwerens

Four years ago Iris Louwerens, 32, was experiencing such bad stress-related migraines that she had to quit her corporate job and rethink her life. Now she is founder of two thriving wellness businesses: The Wellscene , a healthy lifestyle brand organising yoga and fitness pop-up events at quirky locations around London (if you haven't tried their Friday night Flow In The Dark yoga classes in a converted chapel, you're in for a treat - and a glass of prosecco) as well as being a certified career coach (t helondoncareercoach.com ) helping others break into the wellness industry.

What's her food philosophy? "It's is pretty simple, " she says. "80 per cent fresh and wholesome with 20 per cent treats and cheats. I don't follow any diets or completely eliminate food groups as I believe in balance and being too strict with your food isn't healthy - unless it's for a medical reason, obviously. The only thing I do try to cut out is dairy (apart from goats') as too much of this flares up my eczema. I also try to avoid processed foods as much as I can they make feel lethargic and groggy.

"My staples are fresh vegetables and fruit, lean protein (white fish or chicken), healthy fats (avocado, salmon) and complex carbohydrates. I know that when I eat nutritious and wholesome food, I feel my best. My energy levels are higher and mood is better. Being aware of this makes it so much easier to stick to healthy options."

To find out more about The Wellscene events go to www.thewellscene.club/events .

