My Week In Food: Iris Louwerens, career coach and founder of The Wellscene pop-up fitness
My Week in Food: Iris Louwerens
Four years ago Iris Louwerens, 32, was experiencing such bad stress-related migraines that she had to quit her corporate job and rethink her life. Now she is founder of two thriving wellness businesses: The Wellscene , a healthy lifestyle brand organising yoga and fitness pop-up events at quirky locations around London (if you haven't tried their Friday night Flow In The Dark yoga classes in a converted chapel, you're in for a treat - and a glass of prosecco) as well as being a certified career coach (t helondoncareercoach.com ) helping others break into the wellness industry.
What's her food philosophy? "It's is pretty simple, " she says. "80 per cent fresh and wholesome with 20 per cent treats and cheats. I don't follow any diets or completely eliminate food groups as I believe in balance and being too strict with your food isn't healthy - unless it's for a medical reason, obviously. The only thing I do try to cut out is dairy (apart from goats') as too much of this flares up my eczema. I also try to avoid processed foods as much as I can they make feel lethargic and groggy.
"My staples are fresh vegetables and fruit, lean protein (white fish or chicken), healthy fats (avocado, salmon) and complex carbohydrates. I know that when I eat nutritious and wholesome food, I feel my best. My energy levels are higher and mood is better. Being aware of this makes it so much easier to stick to healthy options."
To find out more about The Wellscene events go to www.thewellscene.club/events .
Monday
Breakfast: Quinoa porridge made with cashew milk, topped with pomegranate, flaxseeds, goji berries and cacao nibs.
Lunch: Lunch with a friend at Hemsley & Hemsley’s cafe in Selfridges. I had a black bean veggie burger with a flaxseed bun and coleslaw on the side.
Dinner : Cod with roast sweet potato and roast vegetables.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Porridge made with cashew milk and a scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder, topped with pomegranate, blueberries and almonds.
Snack: Turmeric latte halfway through the morning.
Lunch: Leftovers from yesterday’s dinner (cod with roast sweet potato and roast vegetables).
Dinner: I went out for dinner. Had a chicken salad with quinoa, avocado, red pepper and feta. Delicious!
Wednesday
Breakfast: My beloved porridge again. I made it with almond milk and topped it with a mix of berries, nuts and seeds.
Snack: An apple with peanut butter.
Lunch: Roasted chicken with courgetti, broccoli, tomatoes and feta cheese.
Dinner: I had a friend over for dinner. We had chicken green curry with vegetables and cauliflower ‘rice’.
Thursday
Breakfast: Toasted rye bread with scrambled eggs and vegetables. I had a lemon myrtle tea with it.
Snack: turmeric latte halfway through the morning.
Lunch: Corn tacos with crispy kale, roast tomatoes and chicken.
Dinner: We didn't have any food left in the fridge, so I ordered brown rice sushi and edamame beans.
Friday
Breakfast: Toasted rye bread with an egg white and vegetable omelette, topped with roast tomatoes. I had green tea and a glass of kefir with it.
Lunch: The fridge was still empty, so I grabbed a quick lunch from our local cafe. Grilled vegetables with a butternut tortilla.
Snack: Kallo mini rice cakes with chocolate.
Dinner: Tonight was a Flow In The Dark Yoga pop-up so I was working all evening. I brought leftovers from lunch with me for dinner. I added tinned tuna, a bit of goats cheese and hummus.
Saturday
Breakfast: Back to my favourite breakfast: porridge. I made it with a coconut drink and a scoop of vegan vanilla protein powder. Topped with berries, seeds and nuts as usual.
Snack: A handful of almonds and turmeric latte.
Lunch: falafel and halloumi wrap from Pret.
Snack: Crisps, washed down with cider at a football match.
Dinner: A cheeseburger and chips after the game, followed by more drinks - wine and vodka/soda/lime.
Sunday
Brunch: Woke up late, so had brunch instead of breakfast. Porridge made with coconut drink, topped with berries, nuts, seeds and a dollop of peanut butter with maple syrup. I also had scrambled eggs with spinach and a bit of hummus on the side.
Snack: After yesterday’s revelry, I figured my body could do with some extra nutrients, so I had a cold-pressed green juice in the afternoon.
Dinner: It’s not always about the look with dinner. An oven dish made with organic mince meat, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach was delicious, warming and super nourishing.
To find out more about The Wellscene events go to www.thewellscene.club/events . Follow the Wellscene and London Career Coach on Instagram.
