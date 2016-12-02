My Week in Food: David Kingsbury
1 / 6
David Kingsbury's Food Diary
What does the owner of a top-notch London gym eat to fuel their daily workouts and client sessions?
We asked David Kingsbury, founder of OPUS , Notting Hill’s new personal training gym to share his food diary with us. As an ex rugby player who runs high energy training session, his meal plan is full of power breakfasts and high protein snacks - read on for some foodie inspiration that'll have you planning your post-workout plates in no time...
2 / 6
Monday
Breakfast: Porridge with blueberries and honey
Snack: Boiled egg
Lunch: Tuna, mixed beans, cucumber and tomatoes
Snack: Purition protein shake with added banana, post training session
Dinner: Roasted chicken thighs, kale, broccoli and lentils
3 / 6
Tuesday
Breakfast: Avocado on toast with poached egg and chilli
Snack: Banana
Lunch: Sweet spiced kasha with feta and tinned tuna
Snack: Purition protein shake with added cashew nut butter, post training session
Dinner: Vegetable chilli with sweet potato, peppers, onions and kidney beans. Greek yoghurt and blueberries.
4 / 6
Wednesday
Breakfast: Sourdough, feta, avocado, chilli oil and poached eggs
Snack: Greek yogurt and blueberries
Lunch: Roast chicken, lentils and garden salad
Snack: Purition protein shake, post training session
DInner: Tagliatelle with asparagus, crispy pancetta and parmesan.
5 / 6
Thursday
Breakfast: Porridge with honey and banana
Snack: Boiled egg
Lunch: Spring Green Active Protein box - Venus Rainbow Roll with salad and superfood dressing – green tahini sauce, chia seed crackers and a butterbean sumac dip
Snack: Purition protein shake with added frozen berries, post training session
Dinner: Cod with tomatoes, butter beans, chorizo and beans
6 / 6
Friday
Breakfast: Bacon, scrambled egg and avocado
Snack: Banana and mango
Lunch: Rye bread with cream cheese, salmon and tomatoes
Snack: Purition protein shake, post training session
DInner: Spaghetti with salmon, spinach, roasted tomatoes and garlic
More Gloss