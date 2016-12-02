Nutrition

My Week in Food: David Kingsbury

Judy Johnson 2 December 2016
David Kingsbury's Food Diary

What does the owner of a top-notch London gym eat to fuel their daily workouts and client sessions?

We asked David Kingsbury, founder of OPUS , Notting Hill’s new personal training gym to share his food diary with us. As an ex rugby player who runs high energy training session, his meal plan is full of power breakfasts and high protein snacks - read on for some foodie inspiration that'll have you planning your post-workout plates in no time...

Monday

Breakfast: Porridge with blueberries and honey

Snack: Boiled egg

Lunch: Tuna, mixed beans, cucumber and tomatoes

Snack: Purition protein shake with added banana, post training session

Dinner: Roasted chicken thighs, kale, broccoli and lentils

Tuesday

Breakfast: Avocado on toast with poached egg and chilli

Snack: Banana

Lunch: Sweet spiced kasha with feta and tinned tuna

Snack: Purition protein shake with added cashew nut butter, post training session

Dinner: Vegetable chilli with sweet potato, peppers, onions and kidney beans. Greek yoghurt and blueberries.

Wednesday

Breakfast: Sourdough, feta, avocado, chilli oil and poached eggs

Snack: Greek yogurt and blueberries

Lunch: Roast chicken, lentils and garden salad

Snack: Purition protein shake, post training session

DInner: Tagliatelle with asparagus, crispy pancetta and parmesan.

Thursday

Breakfast: Porridge with honey and banana

Snack: Boiled egg

Lunch: Spring Green Active Protein box - Venus Rainbow Roll with salad and superfood dressing – green tahini sauce, chia seed crackers and a butterbean sumac dip

Snack: Purition protein shake with added frozen berries, post training session

Dinner: Cod with tomatoes, butter beans, chorizo and beans

Friday

Breakfast: Bacon, scrambled egg and avocado

Snack: Banana and mango

Lunch: Rye bread with cream cheese, salmon and tomatoes

Snack: Purition protein shake, post training session

DInner: Spaghetti with salmon, spinach, roasted tomatoes and garlic

