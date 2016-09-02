My Week in Food: Hannah Zussman

3 / 8

Tuesday

Breakfast: I have a super smoothie on my way to yoga but before leaving the house I make Nic a huge portion of Shakshuka for his breakfast. It’s his favourite dish and as a body builder he needs lots of protein, so the more eggs the merrier!

My awesome yoga teacher, Preeti, and I are working on breathing today. I’ve found yoga to be hugely beneficial for my mental health, as well as physically, and feel that the mental benefits are often over looked in the western world. I’ve tried a number of classes and have found that some focus on the physical; but without the mental awareness the physical cannot progress. My advice is to always do your research and ask questions of your instructor to ensure you get the most from your yoga practice. My super smoothie is made using two ripe bananas, coconut water, raw cacao, cinnamon and a scoop of Neat nutrition vegan protein. I think it’s delicious!

Lunch: After yoga, I am always hungry but usually crave something light so I make some alkaline soup using carrot and ginger.

Dinner: We have a meeting in Brighton so I make sweet potato chips when we get home to remind us of sitting by sea! I serve these with my homemade lime mayo. Grounding is incredibly important, the surface of the earth holds subtle health-boosting energy. After dinner we prep some of our meals for the next day.