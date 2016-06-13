My Week in Food: Jennifer Irvine

2 / 8

MONDAY

Breakfast: This is one of my work-from home days, so I get a lie in- until 6.15am! I normally enjoy breakfast with the family. We keep hens, so eggs are generally on the menu at some point during the day. Today it’s baked eggs with spinach on toasted rye; a nice balance of protein and slow-burning carbs to start the day, perfect for fuelling me for my regular Monday morning workout.

Snack: Once I’ve stopped sweating, I have a snack. I’m a firm believer in the importance and value of snacks, and the meals at both The Pure Package and Balance Box include two a day. Usually it’s something I’ve grabbed from the kitchen which doesn’t need any preparation – some nice fruit and a handful of nuts for example (today I had a banana and some pistachios).

Lunch: If I’ve worked out, I’m usually starving by lunchtime. Today’s lunch was a cold beef and noodle-salad (using leftover beef from yesterday’s roast). Then it’s another snack in the afternoon- The Pure Package’s homemade cashew-nut butter and some slices of fresh apple – before the evening routine of homework and kids’ dinner (I have four kids, so things can get a bit chaotic!).

Dinner: I try at least twice a week to have a home-cooked meal with my husband, just the two of us once the kids are in bed. Today I made delicious steamed wild salmon with herbs, which I served with some asparagus (which I grew) and baby potatoes (which I also grew!) and Delia’s foaming hollandaise sauce; my favourite, and made using our own eggs. I’m feeling particularly virtuous and self-sustaining after this meal!