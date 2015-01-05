1 / 8

My Week In Food: Joel Hilton

Twelve years personal training experience refined in the gyms of some of the city’s top companies, Joel Hilton now co-runs the Gloss team’s new favourite HIIT workout studio, Project Fit.

Like millions of others, my life is hectic and I often feel like there is not enough hours in the day. I know exactly what I should be doing in respects to my diet however with work, family and all of the other things that go on in our lives I personally find being so strict very difficult.

The main eating and exercise ethos I follow is to be good 80% of the time and more relaxed for the other 20%. Simply put this is practical, realistic and most importantly for me it is something I can build my lifestyle around. Diets are silly as they are short term and not sustainable, a lifestyle change is often what is needed - not a quick fix diet. My 80/20 plan allows me to have a few chips every now and again or have an ice cream with my kids once in while. However I must stress 80% of the time I am very good.

I also exercise six times a week to varying intensities. Each week I do two to three Project Fit classes and two weights sessions, I also like to run, ride and swim so I try to fit one or two of those in as well.