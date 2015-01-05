My Week In Food: Joel Hilton
Twelve years personal training experience refined in the gyms of some of the city’s top companies, Joel Hilton now co-runs the Gloss team’s new favourite HIIT workout studio, Project Fit.
Like millions of others, my life is hectic and I often feel like there is not enough hours in the day. I know exactly what I should be doing in respects to my diet however with work, family and all of the other things that go on in our lives I personally find being so strict very difficult.
The main eating and exercise ethos I follow is to be good 80% of the time and more relaxed for the other 20%. Simply put this is practical, realistic and most importantly for me it is something I can build my lifestyle around. Diets are silly as they are short term and not sustainable, a lifestyle change is often what is needed - not a quick fix diet. My 80/20 plan allows me to have a few chips every now and again or have an ice cream with my kids once in while. However I must stress 80% of the time I am very good.
I also exercise six times a week to varying intensities. Each week I do two to three Project Fit classes and two weights sessions, I also like to run, ride and swim so I try to fit one or two of those in as well.
Monday
Breakfast: I tend to have the same breakfast every day. My go-to breakfast is porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and whichever fruit I feel like on the day.
Mid-morning snack: If I have a mid morning snack I will have three or four Ryvita with cottage cheese and tomato or I go for tuna or some lean, sliced meat.
Lunch: Most days I have a huge salad with a big portion of protein such as chicken, turkey, salmon or tuna. In the salad I have lots of mixed raw vegetables (I am not especially picky but just make sure I have lots of different colours, flavours and textures) and no dressing.
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Turkey breast and turkey rashes with a mixed vegetable and beansprout stirfry
Tuesday
Breakfast: Porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and fruit
Mid-morning snack: Tuna
Lunch: Salad with raw vegetables and protein
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Shepherd’s pie with sweet potato mash
Wednesday
Breakfast: Porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and fruit
Mid-morning snack: Lean, sliced meat
Lunch: Salad with raw vegetables and protein
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Chicken and broccoli stir fry with a home-made satay sauce
Thursday
Breakfast: Porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and fruit
Mid morning snack: Three Ryvita with cottage cheese and tomato
Lunch: Salad with raw vegetables and protein
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Baked Salmon, green beans, pak choi and couscous
Friday
Breakfast: Porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and fruit
Mid morning snack: Tuna
Lunch: Salad with raw vegetables and protein
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Pearl barley risotto with mushrooms and spinach
Saturday
Breakfast: Porridge with semi skimmed milk, almonds and fruit
Lunch: Salad with raw vegetables and protein
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: This is my cheat meal. I go for a homemade lean mince cheeseburger, small portion of chips and join my family for dessert with two scoops of chocolate ice cream.
Sunday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon
Lunch: Salt beef and mixed salad
Afternoon snack: Fruit
Dinner: Turkey chilli con carne
